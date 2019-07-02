The Story Of Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Vows May Make You Cry

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — a.k.a. power couple Jophie — have kept the details of their second wedding, which took place last weekend in the south of France, hush-hush. Still, some lucky wedding guests have spilled a few tid-bits about the ceremony to outlets. We know that the wedding itself took place in Carpentras and the reception and after-party went down in Sarrians where Diplo played a DJ set. We also know that “Sophie and Joe wanted their wedding to be a huge party,” thanks to an unnamed source who spoke with E! News. But the night wasn’t just dancing and drinking — there were also lots of tears. Good tears.
“Their love really shows and watching them together touched everyone at the wedding. They couldn’t keep their eyes off each other,” an anonymous source told ET. “It was emotional for everyone involved during the ceremony because Sophie and Joe sweetly welled up. They had such happy tears, everyone felt their emotion.”
E!’s source confirmed this, too: “Joe and Sophie both teared up… Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony.”
The insider at E! added that, though they loved their surprise Vegas ceremony (despite Diplo live-streaming it all), the couple knew they wanted to do things “right” the second time around. That's where Priyanka Chopra, Turner’s new sister-in-law, stepped in to help plan the event. “Sophie and Priyanka really bonded while planning the wedding,” said the source. “Priyanka, having just experienced it, was so helpful with details, and they have become so close.” According to The News, Chopra started to cry during the vows, too.
Now that's friendship.
A representative for Turner declined Refinery29’s request for comment.
