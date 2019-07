The Story Of Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Vows May Make You Cry

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — a.k.a. power couple Jophie — have kept the details of their second wedding, which took place last weekend in the south of France, hush-hush. Still, some lucky wedding guests have spilled a few tid-bits about the ceremony to outlets. We know that the wedding itself took place in Carpentras and the reception and after-party went down in Sarrians where Diplo played a DJ set . We also know that “Sophie and Joe wanted their wedding to be a huge party ,” thanks to an unnamed source who spoke with E! News. But the night wasn’t just dancing and drinking — there were also lots of tears. Good tears.