Diplo Didn't "Ruin" Jophie's Wedding — He Just Thought It Was Fake

Instagramming someone's wedding without their permission is usually a pretty big faux pas — one that Diplo committed when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in April. However, Diplo claims he has a good reason for live streaming Jonas and Turner's surprise wedding — he thought the whole thing was a sham.
Music producer Diplo was one of many celebrities in attendance at the impromptu wedding, and thanks to his Instagram story of the nuptials, millions of fans were tipped off that their favorite boy bander and their Game of Thrones queen had gotten hitched. Jonas joked of the situation with Capital FM's Capital Breakfast radio show, and said that Diplo "ruined" his wedding with his Instagram addiction.
"I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live streamed with dog-face filters," Jonas told the outlet.
"I didn't know it was a serious wedding," Diplo insisted to Ryan Seacrest on Seacrest's radio show. "I really didn't know what was going on...I was just like, 'This is crazy. Let me record this.'"
He then threw Khalid under the bus, sort of.
"I was sitting next to Khalid and we were both there with our phones out," Diplo explained. "I had no idea that I was the only one doing it."
The good news? Jonas and Turner are allegedly having another wedding — this time, in Europe. The couple is reportedly having a second ceremony and reception in France. The Vegas ceremony was reportedly just to make everything "official" before they went over the pond.
Should Diplo be invited to that wedding, we're certain he'll put his phone away...much to the disappointment of fans eager to get a glimpse of 2019's cool couple getting married again.
