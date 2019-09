The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are obviously a big night for music, and not just because it’s an opportunity for so many amazing artists to gather under one roof. With the Jonas Brothers reuniting, Wednesday night marks their first awards show appearance and performance in over 10 years, and that means fans were pretty excited to not only see the band but also to see Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner as Joe Jonas' BBMAs date . But unfortunately, Jonas and Turner arrived at the awards separately. But given the fact that they’re both total powerhouses in their own right, should anyone really be surprised?