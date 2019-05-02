The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are obviously a big night for music, and not just because it’s an opportunity for so many amazing artists to gather under one roof. With the Jonas Brothers reuniting, Wednesday night marks their first awards show appearance and performance in over 10 years, and that means fans were pretty excited to not only see the band but also to see Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner as Joe Jonas' BBMAs date. But unfortunately, Jonas and Turner arrived at the awards separately. But given the fact that they’re both total powerhouses in their own right, should anyone really be surprised?
Advertisement
When Joe, Nick, and Kevin rolled up to the red carpet, they arrived on their own, with the J Sisters, aka Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas, nowhere to be found. That’s not to say that the women aren’t in attendance; in fact, Turner arrived to the awards on her own, and she happened to have a different man on her arm.
In case you were wondering, the guy Turner was with at the BBMAs is her X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-star, Tye Sheridan. You might already know him from X-Men: Apocalypse or Ready Player One, and he certainly seems like a worthy red carpet partner for Turner as she works to support her upcoming solo superhero movie (!!).
And let’s be real: This is Sophie Turner we’re talking about. She’s not just Joe Jonas’ fiancee; she stars in one of the biggest shows in the world — Game of Thrones, is dominating television right now. She doesn’t need to show up on her man’s arm no matter where she’s going. If she wants to arrive at the red carpet on her own terms, she’s definitely earned it.
But don’t worry — that doesn’t mean that Jonas and Turner won’t be spending some quality time together at the awards themselves. They’re seated together, of course, and on Tuesday, Jonas posted a video to Twitter, pretending to flirt with the photo that marked her seat assignment inside the arena (above).
The BBMAs are a big night for Jonas, and he and Turner both got their own moments to shine on the red carpet. Considering how impressive both of their careers are, it only seems fair.
Advertisement