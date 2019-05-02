Is This Why Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Got Married In Vegas Before Their Actual Wedding?

Another Jonas Brothers' wedding is on its way, even if Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are already married.
On Wednesday night, power couple Jonas and Turner pulled off a major surprise. Mere hours after appearing separately at the Billboard Music Awards, the engaged couple headed to Las Vegas' famous A Little White Wedding Chapel to make their marriage official, exchanging ring pops in front of a crowd that included Diplo, Khalid, and maid of honor (and the couple's sister-in-law) Priyanka Chopra.
However, according to a source for People, this wedding is reportedly just the first celebration of the couple's union. As previously reported, Turner and Jonas are allegedly still planning a big wedding in France, with even more celebrity guests (and, hopefully, Turner's bestie Maisie Williams) in attendance.
A now-deleted video from Turner’s life coach, Mike Bayer, seemingly confirmed that this is what the couple were planning.
Per People, Turner and Jonas "had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe." The reason is due to French law that states at least one of the parties to be married must have resided in France for at least forty days immediately preceding the marriage. That means any ceremony in France, for non-residents, would be only symbolic, and not legal.
If Jonas and Turner are having a second wedding...can we score an invite, please?
Refinery29 has reached out to Turner and Jonas for comment.
