Maisie Williams Was Supposed To Be Sophie Turner's Bridesmaid — But Was She At The Vegas Wedding?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said "what wedding in France?" and got married Wednesday night in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. A rep for Turner confirmed to Refinery29 that the video posted by Diplo that appeared to show the couple saying their vows in front of an Elvis impersonator was legit, and that puts the Jonas Brothers at 3/3 when it comes to marriage. (And possibly one day 4/4 because don't forget about Frankie!)
It seems like this decision was somewhat last minute, since Turner didn't call her own mother until that evening to let her know the wedding was going down.
In attendance were the rest of the Jonas Brothers, Diplo, Khalid, and musicians Dan + Shay, plus Priyanka Chopra as maid of honor — but what about Maisie Williams?
Almost as soon as the engagement was announced, Radio Times asked Turner's Game Of Thrones BFF (and on-screen sister) if she was "bidding for a role as bridesmaid."
"Oh," Williams replied. "I've already got it. Yeah, it's very, very exciting."
Previously, Turner clarified that Williams would be one of two maids of honor, a figure that could have included Chopra, but doesn't explain Williams' absence from last night's ceremonies. The actress hasn't been active on Instagram, but was apparently watching the BBMAs because she retweeted Drake's Arya shout-out.
The King of the North shouting out everyone's favorite Stark! ? @Drake #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/MEhLAzKiTM— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 2, 2019
The easy answer, due to the fact that there were so many faces missing from such a special moment, is that there will be another, more formal wedding that will include Williams and hopefully the rest of the GoT cast, although no one has confirmed that possibility or any other details. Previously, a now-deleted video of the couple's alleged Save The Date revealed the wedding was happening in 2019, and had the word "France" written on the gift.
Refinery29 has reached out to Williams for comment.
