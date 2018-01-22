Yes, Of Course Maisie Williams Is One Of Sophie Turner’s Bridesmaids

Back in October, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their engagement, and in an interview with Radio Times, BFF Maisie Williams confirmed what we've all been hoping for: yes, she'll be a bridesmaid at the wedding.
"Are you bidding for a role as bridesmaid?" the outlet asked.
"Oh," Williams said, motioning with her hand. "I've already got it. Yeah, it's very, very exciting."
Admittedly, watching her best friend take a huge life step is "kind of bizarre," but they aren't getting into the nitty-gritty of planning until the final season of Game Of Thrones is over — so 2019.
It's no secret that Williams is elated for her friend. Following the announcement, she commented on the Instagram post "Queen. I love you so much xo."
"I love you too my queen," Turner responded.
Williams also posted about it on her own Instagram.
"Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement," she captioned the photo. "This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both."
As for Turner and Jonas, they like to keep things private, but they have gushed about each other every once in a while.
"I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world," Turner said in an interview with InStyle.
"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," she later told Marie Claire about the difficulties of dating in Hollywood. "It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news — how boring!"
This news, however, is definitely exciting, and it for sure means there will be adorable Instagrams to gush over once the wedding planning process officially gets underway. Watch the interview below!
