This notoriously private couple might just be opening up. In an interview with InStyle, Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner spoke about Joe Jonas, finally giving us some details about their relationship and what makes them such a good couple. Of course, any keen observer already knew they were adorable. It seems like every other day we spot the two out and about on dates or being sneaky on social media, but they've never really spoken publicly about one another — until now.
While Turner normally keeps the ins and outs of her relationship with the DNCE singer "pretty private," she did open up to the magazine about the benefits of dating someone who is also in the spotlight.
“I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world,” she said in the interview, which suggests she's had relationships in the past that were not as forgiving of her busy schedule. After all, Turner is almost constantly hard at work on Game Of Thrones, especially now that Sansa's storyline is heating up.
"At the end of the season, Sansa gets a taste of power — and it’s the first time that she’s had that ever, really," Turner told Vulture late last year. "She feels like it’s deserved because she did so much for Jon and the North, so when she saves the day and doesn’t get any recognition for it, it was like she had that first taste of power and then was immediately stripped of it."
Even her time off the set is crazy, but that's when dating a fellow celebrity comes in handy.
"You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time," she told InStyle. "And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, 'My publicist says I can’t do this…'"
"Jonas was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her," a source revealed to People when the news was first announced.
"She’s always been into him, but he’s starting to like her more and more," another added prior to the confirmation.
The only source we should really be listening to, however, is the couple — even if that means we don't get as many details as we'd like.
