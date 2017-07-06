Sophie Turner Talks Joe Jonas, GoT, & Why She Really Hates Rude Fans

It’s a largely known secret that Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are dating. Yet despite the towering pile of evidence, the 21-year-old Game of Thrones star has kept things understandably quiet. In a Sunday Times interview published on July 1, Turner confirmed she was in a relationship, but wouldn’t get into any details. "I'm in a relationship, but it's a very private relationship," she told the Times.
In a cover feature for Marie Claire, the actress known for her role as Sansa Stark in the hit HBO television series appears fresh-faced with the perfect tousled bed-head (see the images here). However, this time around Turner got real about what it’s like dating a Jonas Brother. “You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," she said to the magazine, about being one-half of the Hollywood couple. "It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news — how boring!" Turner continued.
Turner also shared feelings about how differently fans treat her now that she’s in the limelight more often these days. Particularly, she gets pretty peeved when fans take sneaky pictures of her while she’s out in public.
"I find it really rude, and I will be rude back," she said. "It's such an invasion of privacy. I could be out with my mum on her birthday and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather them come up and ask for a photo. I will probably be fine with it…unless I look s**t!"
Fair, Soph. It’s hard to believe that Turner first auditioned for Game of Thrones when she was only 12 years old. Now, at 21, she can’t deny the impact of the experience, and it’s not all just about her career. “[Game of Thrones] has been a huge chunk of my life," she explained to Marie Claire. "When it's done, it's going to feel like a death in the family. I just completely gave everything to [playing Sansa Stark], all of my emotions. I never used to cry when I was younger. Now I cry all the time — I am an emotional human being."
Aww. Considering part one of Game of Thrones’ final season will soon be upon us, she isn’t the only person with major feelings about the show.
