On Saturday, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had their second wedding, this time in southern France. Unfortunately for Jophie fans, Diplo hasn’t shared any videos from this one — “They took my phone from me and put it in a holding cell during the ceremony,” he joked on Instagram — but apparently, he did DJ the after-party at Château de Tourreau, a restored 18th-century castle nearby, according to E! News.
Turner and Jonas first married two months ago at a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. The surprise was ruined, of course, when Diplo live-streamed the nuptials on Instagram. Saturday’s ceremony, held at Château du Martinay in Carpentras, was a larger-scale event: Ashley Graham, Wilmer Valderrama, and Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star and real-life best friend Maisie Williams were reportedly among the guests present at the ceremony.
Following the vows, guests were shuttled to the reception and subsequent after-party in Sarrians. A source told E! News that Turner changed out of her bridal gown and into a white slip dress — perfect for dancing. Many members of the bridal party, including the other Jonas Brothers, toasted the couple. “Sophie and Joe wanted their wedding to be a huge party,” the unnamed source said, adding that Diplo played everything from hip-hop to electronic music.
All in all, the event sounds like a nice do-over: after all, Jonas joked that Diplo’s livestream “ruined” what they had intended to be a private and intimate wedding. “I love Diplo. But he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old,” he said on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. “He posts every five seconds.”
Maybe there’s still a chance, then, that we’ll get some footage of that DJ set.
