As the end of Game of Thrones draws near, juicy details about the filming process are trickling out. At New York Comic Con, Sophie Turner treated us all to some behind-the-scenes goss about how the production team has avoided spoilers ahead of the show’s April 2019 premiere — and she also revealed how our favorite surviving sisters unwind after a long day of dealing with the worst men in Westeros.
“Maisie [Williams] and I have sleepovers every night when we’re shooting,” she said, giving us all serious FOMO. “Or every night whenever both of us are in town. We just used to sit there and eat and watch stupid videos and smoke weed.” Turner didn’t elaborate on said stupid videos, but we’re hoping they enjoyed castmate Kit Harington’s April Fool’s prank on his wife, GoT alum Rose Leslie.
“I don’t know if my publicist will kill me for saying this,” she added. “We’d get high and then we’d sit in the bath together and we’d rub makeup brushes on our faces. It’s fun.” Turns out the Starks are truly sisterly in more ways than one.
Turner also spilled some secrets about Game of Thrones’ intense anti-spoilers measures. In order to ward off paparazzi camera drones, the production team apparently uses a device that shoots them down from the sky.
“I don’t know how it does it,” she said. “It creates like this field around and the drones just drop.” Much like Viserion after being shot down by the Night King. (Too soon?)
The cast also filmed dummy scenes to throw off spoiler chasers. “We got into costume in Croatia because we know the paparazzi lurk around there, so we would spend like half a day doing nothing,” Turner revealed.
Secrecy is of the utmost importance: Game of Thrones also reportedly shot several different endings of the show in order to keep the series finale under wraps. While all this security hasn’t stopped avid spoiler chasers, it looks like we’ll have to busy ourselves with fan theories in the meanwhile — April is still five months away.
