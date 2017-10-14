There will be nary a script in sight on set during season 8 of Game of Thrones. Instead, actors will be fed lines through an earpiece.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones, dropped this major tidbit about filming season 8 of the series, during an interview with a Scandinavian talk show Skavlan, the Associated Press reports.
This development is understandable, considering the number of leaks and hacks that threatened season 7.
Earlier this year, hackers ransacked HBO’s servers and stole items, including sensitive internal documents, Game of Thrones episodes, and a script. Thought several season 7 episodes were leaked, fans nevertheless gathered ‘round their streaming devices in record-shattering numbers to watch the show. Still, it’s clear that HBO has had a hellish 2017 when it comes to securing the bag.
Though you have to wonder if a series with so much brutal action and emotion fusing together could lose its magic if actors aren’t able to prepare as usual. While a missing script turning up in a Reddit feed is troubling, so is the idea of a stiff cast. We wonder what additional action HBO has in place when it comes to the larger problem of actual episodes leaking online?
Sure the spear-throwing White Walkers are minimal in the dialogue department, but what about scenes where our brooding Jon Snow is required to cry and you know say stuff like he really means it? Otherwise known as “acting.”
We’d imagine this method would also involve some improv, which would also change the tone in the final season. Perhaps this is all some ploy to throw hackers off the trail?
