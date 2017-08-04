HBO is not having a great week. As it recovers from a cyber attack that apparently resulted in the theft of 1.5 terabytes of data, additional hackers have released the upcoming episode of Game Of Thrones early on Reddit. HBO told Mashable that this leak is not connected to the earlier hack.
"This confirms the compromise of episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 7, earlier this afternoon," a spokesperson for HBO distribution partner Star India told the outlet in a statement.
"We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action."
The episode, "The Spoils Of War," ended up on the subreddit r/freefolk, a discussion board that draws dedicated fans and is responsible for some of the most compelling theories about the show. The episode was posted along with a note claiming it was a "Gift from Pakistan."
This isn't the only place stolen data is ending up. On Wednesday, Hack Read reported that whoever was responsible for the breach launched a website where people can download the third and fourth episodes of the current GoT season, as well as scripts.
In addition to Game Of Thrones, leaks have affected shows like Ballers, Room 104, Insecure, and the unreleased Barry.
A reminder: While it may be tempting to get an early look at any one of these shows, this hack is a major theft, and watching only encourages the crime. Plus, isn't it more fun to watch Game Of Thrones along with the rest of the internet every Sunday?
