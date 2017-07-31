HBO is the next victim in a string of entertainment company cyber attacks. Entertainment Weekly reports that information on upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones, Ballers, and Room 104 have been taken.
The hackers claim to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data. In perspective, that's about 750 hours of video. So far, only one episode of Ballers and Room 104 each have been released. There is also an unconfirmed copy of a script from next week's Game of Thrones episode reportedly floating around the internet.
“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” HBO confirmed in a statement. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."
Despite confirming the incident, the network hasn't said what exactly has been stolen.
In classic Mr. Robot fashion, an anonymous email was sent to several reporters, boasting that they've hacked HBO and have GoT data.
“Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening," the email read. "What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”
However, no information from the award-winning TV drama has been released.
HBO has suffered from episode leaks before. Four episodes from season five were released before the premiere. And they certainly aren't alone. Ten episodes of Netflix's own hit Orange Is The New Black were released in April, ahead of the show's summer premiere.
In a statement to HBO employees, CEO Richard Plepler wrote "As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully."
