After Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) long-awaited first meeting on last Sunday's episode of Game Of Thrones, it's anyone's guess what's next for the duo (who are related, by they way — they just don't know it yet). Some are hoping for a romance between the aunt and nephew, and you can't help but admit that there's definitely some kind of tension between the two leaders in the latest photos released ahead of the upcoming episode. HBO has dropped five stills from episode four in preparation for its Sunday night debut, and all but one appear to take place at Dragonstone, where Daenerys and Jon finally came together last week.
Another surprising person on the island? Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), who can be see pulling up to shore in front of the same jagged cliffs that appear in the background of the photos of the khaleesi. It's unclear why he's there, since the last time we saw him he was jumping ship (literally) and lying about it.
The only non-Dragonstone photo in the bunch is of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) on horseback. Jaime is presumably coming from poisoning Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) (who I guess we're supposed to assume is dead, but when it comes to GoT, unless I've seen a body, I'm not convinced!) and on his way to carry out whatever the next step is in Cersei's (Lena Headey) grand plan.
We're crossing our fingers for a few more photos before the full episode on Sunday, but there's enough already to keep us buzzing well into the weekend. What are Daenerys and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) scheming? What does Theon Greyjoy have to say for himself? Why does this photo of everyone at Dragonstone look like an Arcade Fire poster?
Check out all the photos ahead!