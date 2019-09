"I for sure ask Kit not to show me his excitement after he has read an episode, simply because I don’t want to read anything in his eyes," Leslie said to Entertainment Weekly . Not even allowing him a chance to practice his poker face, she says that while he is reading a script, he is banished to another room of their house. "So when he’s at the other end of the room and reading the episode, it’s like, no … we are not going to have eye contact for a long time. Go make a cup of tea. Calm down."