Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are living their best lives in the la Ville Lumière, also known as Paris. The latest Jonas newlywed couple are living it up like Parisians before they (reportedly) tie the knot (again) at their formal wedding, which many expect to take place this weekend. And unlike Sansa Stark, Turner seems delighted for this wedding.
The Dark Phoenix star shared an intimate photo of herself and Jonas on her Instagram, with a simple French flag emoji caption. In the image, they are just about to kiss on a bridge over the Seine River, while the Eiffel Tower appears in the background. Turner is full-on rocking her best French girl beauty look, complete with subtle blush eye makeup and effortless hair.
Advertisement
There is speculation that Jophie is in Paris to celebrate their “real” wedding. They were spotted eating dinner at Costes, reports Elle, and Turner wore a Dickies crop top, because of course she did. Jonas also attended a fashion show starring his ex, Gigi Hadid, who walked the runway for the Berluti Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 presentation, and that is how you ex maturely, friends.
Turner and her best pals ate chicken nuggets and donned colored wigs at her bachelorette party, which looks way more fun than any Westerosi gala. Turner and Jonas eloped in Las Vegas, helpfully livestreamed by Diplo. This wedding will presumably include all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional ceremony, including Turner’s on-screen little sister Maisie Williams, who is a bridesmaid. Meanwhile, Jonas is busy with the Jonas Brothers reunion, and his own raucous bachelor party with his brothers.
Advertisement