Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have consistently demonstrated that they’re the ~cool couple~ you wish you were friends with. From teasing each other on social media to getting hitched at a last minute Vegas wedding, these two know how to keep things playful and fun. Their undisputed coolness translates flawlessly onto the red carpet, where they regularly rock coordinating ensembles.
Case in point: At the world premiere of Soph’s film X-Men: Dark Phoenix, she wore a black and white floral embroidered dress with a bold striped skirt. An architectural black leather belt with a silver buckle completed her look. As for Joe, he opted for a black and white striped top and a black suit jacket, an outfit that was in perfect unison with Sophie’s attire.
Advertisement
Earlier this week at the premiere of the Jonas Brothers’ documentary, Chasing Happiness, the middle Jonas unofficially submitted his nomination for hubby of the year by proving he will do whatever it takes to get his wife’s best angles. He shared this video clip on Insta, prompting spouses everywhere to get their act together.
One of the newlyweds’ finest matching red carpet moments came just last month, when the duo made their Met Gala debut. Sophie and Joe wore black outfits with pops of red, blue, yellow, and green. She chose a sequined jumpsuit, while Jonas wore black pants and a turtleneck that coordinated with the design on Turner’s outfit. Considering how busy this cool couple is — she’s a highly sought after actress and he’s a popstar currently on tour — we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before we see them stylishly twinning once again.
Advertisement