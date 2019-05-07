Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Had A Matching Met Gala Moment Days After Eloping

When did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get so cool? It may be hard to pin down one exact moment, but they definitely stayed cool through the 2019 Met Gala. The newly married couple leaned into the star-studded night's theme of "Camp: Notes on Fashion" when they took the pink carpet wearing loud, matching outfits. So campy, so cool — so them.
Jonas and Turner posed together on the carpet wearing black outfits with designs of red, blue, yellow and green. Turner sported a sequined jumpsuit, while Jonas wore black pants and a turtleneck that matched the design on Turner's outfit. The looks were simple and elegant — while still having a kitschy, campy flair necessary for the Met Gala's ultra-fun theme.
It was only days ago that the Game of Thrones star and the "Sucker" singer surprised the world by getting married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards and ahead of a bigger wedding ceremony in Europe. The pair hit the famous Little White Wedding Chapel where they exchanged ring pops instead of gold bands in front of stars like Diplo and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra. Oh, and an Elvis impersonator was there, because clearly, these two wanted to practice their camp before the Met Gala.
Turner and Jonas were reportedly on a postnuptial vacation before hitting up the Met Gala, though they didn't head to Bali or any other international destination. Instead, the pair were reportedly spending time together in the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, a hotel that is notorious for keeping stars out of the public eye thanks to strict rules on privacy.
From mega privacy to serving matchy-matchy vibes on the Met Gala red carpet, this couple is truly living their best, post-wedding life. Will their rumored Parisian wedding include both the bride and groom wearing white? Clearly, these two look great when dressed alike.
