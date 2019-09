Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Currently On Their Ultra-Private Honeymoon

Diplo may have live-streamed Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's wedding for all to see, but when it comes to their honeymoon, they're locking things down. According to Page Six , the newlyweds have checked into San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood to celebrate their surprise nuptials, a private club that is somewhat of a safe space for celebrities, boasting a bunch of strict rules to ensure privacy. Basically, don't be expecting any paparazzi shots — or even Instagram pics of the couple.