Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Currently On Their Ultra-Private Honeymoon

Diplo may have live-streamed Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's wedding for all to see, but when it comes to their honeymoon, they're locking things down. According to Page Six, the newlyweds have checked into San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood to celebrate their surprise nuptials, a private club that is somewhat of a safe space for celebrities, boasting a bunch of strict rules to ensure privacy. Basically, don't be expecting any paparazzi shots — or even Instagram pics of the couple.
According to a recent New York Times profile, taking pictures is banned at the elite venue — in fact, celebrities must put a sticker over their phone cameras and sign a code-of-conduct contract when they check in. This code of conduct, Page Six reports, forbids even talking about other celebs who are guests, which have included Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift, John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston, and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Advertisement
“Joe and Sophie chose to start their honeymoon in a romantic place where they can enjoy complete privacy," a source told the outlet. "They can order whatever they like to their bungalow, and not have to worry at all about being seen or photographed."
Page Six reports that Nick Jonas was also seen checking in, and wife Priyanka Chopra is expected to follow suit.
Joe and Sophie's wedding was a surprise to fans, who likely expected the festivities to resemble the more traditional (and anticipated) ceremonies thrown by brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. However, the Las Vegas ceremony — officiated by an Elvis impersonator — is actually totally in line with the couple's personality. And, don't worry, Sophie's mom approves.
It's unclear how long the couple will be staying at the bungalow, but rest assured paparazzi will be waiting outside for any glimpse of the newlyweds. However, will any picture beat this one?
View this post on Instagram
Felices por este par de locos ? Se merecen toda la felicidad del mundo ? Según diversos medios, la boda fue real y legal, confirmando que obtuvieron su licencia de matrimonio este 01 de Mayo por la mañana ¡Felicidades Jophie! ? (Cualquier novedad, les contaremos) Según lo que manejamos, la boda en Francia sigue en Pie, no se desesperen ? . . Follow @JonasBrothers.cl for more info . . #JoeJonas #Joe #SophieTurner #JJ #JosephJonas #Jophie #DNCE #Jonas #KevinJonas #Kevin #DanielleJonas #KJ #Kenielle #KJ2 #NickJonas #Nick #PriyankaChopra #NJ #NP #Prick #NickYanka #Jonas #JonasBrothers #JonasBrothersChile #JonasCl
Advertisement