Sophie Turner's Bachelorette Party Was Full Of Wigs, McDonald's, & Maisie Williams

Don't hesitate: The photos of Sophie Turner's epic bachelorette party in Spain with future bridesmaid Maisie Williams are truly too good to be true.
On Wednesday, Turner's pal Blair Noel Croce posted several Instagram pics from the girl's trip to Benidorm, Spain, where Turner is celebrating her bachelorette party. Though Turner and husband Joe Jonas are already married after a surprise, Diplo-streamed elopement in Las Vegas post the Billboard Music Awards, the couple is set to have an official wedding ceremony in France later this summer.
The bachelorette party apparently got off to quite the epic start. And by "epic," I of course mean that there were chicken nuggets everywhere.
"We can’t have nice things. The entire plane spilled their McDonald’s & drinks on take off. Bless that flight attendant’s heart," wrote Croce in the caption of the first Instagram pics of the trip.
Days later, Croce posted again, this time showing off the wigs that the bachelorette party wore in Turner's honor.
"When in Benidorm," she wrote.
Apparently, wigs are Turner's thing, because Croce shared a current pic of her with the bride along with a throwback one.
"Some things never change," Croce captioned.
One person missing from the festivities is Turner's sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra. According to Instagram, Chopra just wrapped a movie in Mumbai on Tuesday.
As for Jonas, he also enjoyed some pre-wedding fun in Spain. At the end of May, Jonas threw a bachelor party on a yacht in Ibiza, with his brothers Nick, Kevin, and Frankie in attendance.
It's no surprise that Turner and Jonas both had lit parties: Their Vegas wedding was pretty awesome, too.
"We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," Jonas explained in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar. "It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops."
If this is the fun that goes down before their France wedding, I can't wait to see the pics from that extravaganza.
