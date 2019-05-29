Sophie Turner Just Revealed Some Disappointing News About The Future Of Sansa Stark

The pack survived. But for one Stark, it's time to leave the North for greener pastures. Sophie Turner, who portrayed Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones for more than a decade, won't be signing on for any Game of Thrones spinoffs.
"I think it's time to say goodbye to Sansa," Turner told Sky News. "I'm ready-ish to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended. It's been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far."
After years of torment (and the subsequent backlash from fans), Sansa rose to the top and claimed her rightful place as Queen of the North. Sansa's fate, Turner said, was just what she needed to comfortably retire her character's crown and look towards the future. "I finished in a very happy place with Sansa, and it's time to let her go," Turner said. "I feel like if I played her again it would just be more trauma."
Advertisement
Turner has already distanced herself from her GoT character by diving into the X-Men franchise as Jean Grey and her sinister alter-ego, Dark Phoenix, in the film by the same name. The film is currently tracking to make $50 million during its upcoming opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress has also made some exciting personal changes since wrapping GoT's eighth season, including tying the knot with beau Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding and revamping her blonde locks with a new set of bangs.
Turner's decision to step away from her best-known role comes after HBO announced a GoT prequel starring Naomi Watts and a slew of fresh faces. The series will take place "thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones," back in a period called the golden Age of Heroes, HBO stated on its website. Like GoT, the new series won't be rosy and will detail the world's decline into "the darkest hour," as well as explain the evolution of the White Walkers. This time period could allude to the The Long Night, in which Azor Ahai helped defeat the White Walkers and along with the Children of the Forest. George R.R. Martin is one of the co-creators, alongside showrunner Jane Goldman.
WarnerMedia and HBO may have plans for additional spinoffs, Digital Spy reports. If that's the case, Turner may have plenty of opportunities to change her mind and, once again, dazzle as Queen of the North.
Advertisement