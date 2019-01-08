Eight actors just won the TV lottery. Entertainment Tonight and HBO have confirmed the casting of a whole batch of fresh faces for the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel. The show itself doesn't have a name, nor does it have a release date, but it does have Naomi Ackie, Jamie Campbell Bower, Denise Gough, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.
These actors, mostly hailing from across the pond, are joining the previously announced Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse in the story helmed by showrunner Jane Goldman and book author George R.R. Martin, described as follows, according to ET:
"Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know."
That's both helpful and not, since we don't know who these new actors are playing. However, we can guess. From single headshots alone, I am predicting the role each of these bright-eyed, bushy-tailed newcomers (who you'll recognize from a lot of your favorite project) will take on in the upcoming series.