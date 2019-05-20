Story from Game of Thrones

What The Game Of Thrones Cast Is Doing Next, Now That It's Really Over

Warning: Spoilers about the finale episode of Game of Thrones are ahead.
It happened. The time has really come. Game of Thrones is (un)fortunately at an end, and while this season has less than stellar reviews, you can’t deny the cultural phenomenon that it’s become. And however you feel about Bran ending up on the throne, the Starks going their separate ways, and Jon pulling a sneak attack on Dany, you can't deny the Game of Thrones cast gave it their all.
These actors have not only been our Jons and Sansas for years, they've made names for themselves through their time on the show. GoT has taken up years of their lives — almost a decade — so it’s only natural to wonder do these faces, who will forever be associated with Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen or Arya Stark, go after the flames have settled. What do you do when the game of thrones is finally won and the battle is over?
Well, many things, it turns out, in the case of this varied bunch. It doesn't seem, however, that most of them are looking to retire on a beach anytime soon. Here’s a rundown of what some of their upcoming roles will be.
What Kit Harington (Jon Snow) Is Doing After Game of Thrones



Interestingly, there isn’t anything right up next for our Jon Snow, at least not publicly. And it seems like that’s on purpose. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harington said that he’d like time to himself away from the massive spotlight that’s followed the Game of Thrones actors all these years. “I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” he said. In addition to saying goodbye to his iconic curls and beard, he’s also said he wants to be a dad someday. He’s acknowledged the fact that his future kids will literally be able to see him and wife Rose Leslie fall in love on screen (they met on set in 2012) and if that’s not the best future, we're not sure what is.
What Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) Is Doing After Game of Thrones



Emilia Clarke, the best Khaleesi and Mother of Dragons anyone could have asked for, already has a couple heavy hitters next in line. There’s her thriller Above Suspicion, is based on a true story about an FBI agent and small-town woman (Clarke), their affair, and death, of course. There isn’t a set release date for that one yet — it was filmed all the way back in 2016, but never given a wide release — so the next definite movie she has is Last Christmas. It’s surely going to become the next big holiday rom-com, and stars Clark alongside Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians fame. Their chemistry already seems amazing (according to some recent sneak peeks), and with Emma Thompson writing and producing the film, it’s shaping up to become a potential new holiday favorite. Plus the world has already seen how delightful Clarke is in romance movies. Gimme!
What Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) Is Doing After Game of Thrones



Being the killer of the Night King and Arya fricken’ Stark undoubtedly has given Maisie Williams cred when it comes to action. And with a thriller and a Marvel movie in her sights, she’s going to continue that momentum. First up is a thriller called The Owners, which is about a woman (Williams) whose boyfriend plans a burglary and then things of course go wrong. The other is very high-profile, but has had a few false starts: The New Mutants. It was originally set to come out in 2018, but with reshoots and then the Disney/Fox merger, it’s been postponed time and again. It’s now set for a 2020 release, and is supposed to be in the vein of straight up horror. If it continues as planned, it’ll also put her in the same X-Men universe as her Stark sister and real life BFF, Sophie Turner.
What Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) Is Doing After Game of Thrones



Turner has the most immediate big budget project among the Game of Thrones cast, and that’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. It’s the third X-Men movie in the current trilogy, and Fox’s last X-Men movie completed before the Disney merger. Turner plays Jean Grey aka Dark Phoenix, which she’s reprising from her first appearance as the character in X-Men: Apocalypse. She also has a thriller called Heavy on her roster, which stars her and Daniel Zovatto as people who are madly-in-love but also mixed up in the drug-selling scene.
What Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) Is Doing After Game of Thrones



Wright has two movies in pre-production right now, a thriller and an action movie (if you can’t tell, the GoT actors clearly have a type). The first is The Blue Mauritius, about thieves who are going after the most valuable stamp (yep, a stamp!) and it also stars Anthony Mackie. The second is basically Lord of The Flies in space, titled Voyagers. It also stars Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp. Wright has been pretty conscious of what he picks, too, considering GoT was such a behemoth of a show. “You gotta take the time to sort of find the right thing for you. I think it would be a really silly idea to rush into anything,” he told Anthem Magazine in April.
What Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) Is Doing After Game of Thrones



Cersei Lannister has been busy outside of being your favorite character you love to hate. She has three movies lined up, including one called The Flood coming out (potentially) this summer with other GoT actor, Iain Glen (Ser Jorah). There’s also another called Crooks still in development. The last one is a massive movie she’s filming this summer, according to Deadline. It’s called Gunpowder Milkshake and stars *deep breath* Carla Gugino, Karen Gillan, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti. Details are still top secret, but the plot is going to have something to do with assassins and “has a rich mythology and spans several generations.”
What Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) Is Doing After Game of Thrones



The Lannisters are hardworking overachievers on and off screen apparently, because Coster-Waldau has four movies coming up. Domino, a cop thriller, comes out in May and also stars Melisandre herself, Carice van Houten. He also has Suicide Tourist (in which he plays a detective), Notat (about the 2015 terrorist attack on a Copenhagen synagogue), and The Silencing (about a lone hunter and law enforcement trying to catch a killer).
What Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) Is Doing After Game of Thrones



Dinklage is another Lannister with four movie roles coming up: two of voice-acting roles and two dramas. He’ll be joining the animated sequel, Croods 2, which comes out Dec. 2020, in which he’ll be playing a member of the rival family to the Croods. He’s also going to be reprise Mighty Eagle’s voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2. His two others — The Dwarf and The Thicket — are a little more obscure and details are thin for now, but considering the performance he gave on GoT, anything he does next is going to be good.
What Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) Is Doing After Game of Thrones



Gwendoline Christie worked in theater before Game of Thrones, so it’s no shocker that her next roles are dramatic ones. She’s in the cast of The Personal History of David Copperfield, which follow the life of Copperfield (the Charles Dickens character, not the illusionist). She’s also going to be in another drama starring Dakota Johnson called The Friend, a true story about a couple who finds out the wife (Johnson) only has six months to live and their friend (Jason Segel) moves in to help them out.
What Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) Is Doing After Game Of Thrones



Netflix is making a prequel to the 1982 Dark Crystal Jim Henson film called The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and Missandei of Naath is voicing one of the characters. It’s something that was announced in 2017, but still has a 2019 release date. And at the end of July, Emmanuel has a Hulu series coming out called Four Weddings and a Funeral where she plays Maya. The show is written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, so you know you’re going to love it.
What Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) Is Doing After Game of Thrones



Anderson doesn't have a ton lined up in the acting world, but the actor is also known as a musician who goes by the name Raleigh Ritchie. According to his music-focused Instagram, Ritchie is a "PhD in sadboi." Thrones fans got a taste of his musical stylings via his viral, goofy behind-the-scenes video with Missandei actor Nathalie Emmanuel, but his musical talents are no joke. He released a new single in late 2018 and it looks like he's eying to release his second album in the very near future.
