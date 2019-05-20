What The Game Of Thrones Cast Is Doing Next, Now That It's Really Over

Warning: Spoilers about the finale episode of Game of Thrones are ahead.
It happened. The time has really come. Game of Thrones is (un)fortunately at an end, and while this season has less than stellar reviews, you can’t deny the cultural phenomenon that it’s become. And however you feel about Bran ending up on the throne, the Starks going their separate ways, and Jon pulling a sneak attack on Dany, you can't deny the Game of Thrones cast gave it their all.
These actors have not only been our Jons and Sansas for years, they've made names for themselves through their time on the show. GoT has taken up years of their lives — almost a decade — so it’s only natural to wonder do these faces, who will forever be associated with Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen or Arya Stark, go after the flames have settled. What do you do when the game of thrones is finally won and the battle is over?
Advertisement
Well, many things, it turns out, in the case of this varied bunch. It doesn't seem, however, that most of them are looking to retire on a beach anytime soon. Here’s a rundown of what some of their upcoming roles will be.
1 of 11
What Kit Harington (Jon Snow) Is Doing After Game of Thrones
Interestingly, there isn’t anything right up next for our Jon Snow, at least not publicly. And it seems like that’s on purpose. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harington said that he’d like time to himself away from the massive spotlight that’s followed the Game of Thrones actors all these years. “I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” he said. In addition to saying goodbye to his iconic curls and beard, he’s also said he wants to be a dad someday. He’s acknowledged the fact that his future kids will literally be able to see him and wife Rose Leslie fall in love on screen (they met on set in 2012) and if that’s not the best future, we're not sure what is.
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 11
What Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) Is Doing After Game of Thrones
Dinklage is another Lannister with four movie roles coming up: two of voice-acting roles and two dramas. He’ll be joining the animated sequel, Croods 2, which comes out Dec. 2020, in which he’ll be playing a member of the rival family to the Croods. He’s also going to be reprise Mighty Eagle’s voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2. His two others — The Dwarf and The Thicket — are a little more obscure and details are thin for now, but considering the performance he gave on GoT, anything he does next is going to be good.
Advertisement