What The Game Of Thrones Cast Is Doing Next, Now That It's Really Over

What Kit Harington (Jon Snow) Is Doing After Game of Thrones

Interestingly, there isn’t anything right up next for our Jon Snow, at least not publicly. And it seems like that’s on purpose. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harington said that he’d like time to himself away from the massive spotlight that’s followed the Game of Thrones actors all these years. “ I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity , cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” he said. In addition to saying goodbye to his iconic curls and beard, he’s also said he wants to be a dad someday. He’s acknowledged the fact that his future kids will literally be able to see him and wife Rose Leslie fall in love on screen (they met on set in 2012) and if that’s not the best future, we're not sure what is.