This Is How Game Of Thrones Ends For All Your Favorite Characters

And now your watch has ended. Yes, Game of Thrones is officially done following Sunday night’s “The Iron Throne.” Yes, we find out who sits upon the series finale’s titular pointy chair by the end of the episode — but it’s not that simple.
So much happens in the episode, it’s likely fans are still unsure where each of their favorite characters end the series. Viewers must be wondering where, exactly, Arya Stark (Maisie Willams) is venturing off to, or what Sansa Stark will do once her sister is out on the open seas. Then there is the massive question of what Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) fate is,xf and where Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harington) is going after Thrones most infamous stabbing. Plus, there’s the matter of Bran Stark (Isaac Hemstead-Wright).
Advertisement
Whether you just finished GoT’s finale or have burning questions months later, it’s high time we answer all them. So, keep reading to learn how Game of Thrones ends for everyone you love. Honestly, it’s much kinder than many people expected.
1 of 15
Is Daenerys Targaryen Dead?
The short answer: Yes, because Jon Snow kills her. But the long answer is far more twisted than that. At the midpoint of “Iron Throne,” Jon tries to sway his lover/aunt away from the path of tyranny. She isn’t interested. The worst viewpoint she shares with Jon revolves around every other person who believe they know what’s “good.” Dany, fresh off of slaughtering the people King’s Landing, responds, “They don’t get to choose.”
So, Jon stabs his queen — mid-kiss! — realizing she is only going to bring fire and blood to the continent of Westeros. In the last we see of Dany, blood is pouring out of her mouth and nose.
2 of 15
Where is Drogon?
When Daenerys dies, Drogon, the murdered queen's last dragon, flies into the Red Keep’s throne room. In the episode's most on-the-nose scene, the dragon breathes fire onto the Iron Throne, melting it completely. He then picks up Dany and carries her away.
Although it’s unclear where Drogon is going at that point, we get some hints in a later scene from King’s Landing. Bran asks if the dragon has been spotted, and Sam Tarly (John Bradley) confirms he has been seen heading east. Although Bronn (Jereme Flynn) cuts Sam off from dropping any specifics, we can assume Drogon went to the eastern doomed city of Valyria, where the Targaryens and the dragons they rode, came from.
Advertisement
3 of 15
What happened to Jon Snow?
Since Jon stabbed Daenerys to death, he is imprisoned for a matter of weeks until Westeros’ top lords are gathered in the capital. They decide Jon will take the black, finishing the Stark-Targaryen son’s story exactly where is began on Game of Thrones.
Once Jon reaches the Wall — which is now fairly pointless since the Night King is dead — Jon continues heading North, this time with Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju). Jon, the man who fell in love with a Wildling and spent so much time trying to save the group, goes full Wilding. He is no longer a warrior for the Seven Kingdoms.
At least Jon gets to pet Ghost, the best symbol for his wild nature, before they both walk into the great white unknown. It’s a North that already has plant vegetation, proving Jon is heading towards true growth.
4 of 15
Is Bran Stark King?
During “The Last of the Starks,” Bran confirms he doesn’t exactly want anything in that moment. Later in that episode, Varys (Conleth Hill) questions whether the best person to rule Westeros is some who doesn’t want that much power. Varys is talking about Iron Thrones-shy Jon at the moment, but the finale proves Bran also fits that that mold. Bran doesn’t want that power at all.
So, Bran ends Game of Thrones as King Bran, ruler of the six kingdoms, rather than the seven kingdoms we’re used to hearing about. It’s a move the lords and ladies of Westeros agree on. While “Bran the Broken” is a terrible nickname, he does vow to use the powers he found through losing his legs to protect The Realm. Long live King Bran,
5 of 15
What happened to Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones?
As we said earlier, Bran is king of the six kingdoms, rather than the seven. That is because the North is finally awarded independence after years of fighting for it. Sansa, a former “Little Bird,” is now its queen. The only mystery is: How will Sansa continue the bloodline? With the North, like Westeros in its closing moments, following the strict rules of democracy? Will Stark rule of the North die with Sansa?
6 of 15
What happened to Arya Stark in Game of Thrones?
Arya decides to figure out “what’s west of Westeros,” since the country is where all the maps end. As Winterfell’s youngest daughter told Gendry in “Last of the Starks,” the life of lady isn’t for her. This ending is proof. Now we’re left to wonder what adventure Arya finds in her exploratory mission west.
7 of 15
Is Tyrion Lannister Hand at the end of Game of Thrones?
Yes. After Tyrion is imprisoned by the Unsullied for “betraying” Dany by freeing Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), he is freed by new king Bran and ordered to serve as Hand of the King. This way, Tyrion can atone for the sins he committed by killing his lover, murdering his father (Charles Dance), and bringing the deadly forces of Dany’s army to Westeros.
Advertisement
8 of 15
Where does Grey Worm go at the end of Game of Thrones?
After winning King’s Landing for a now-dead Dany, Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) takes the Unsullied to Naath, fulfilling his promise to the late Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). Now, the ferocious Unsullied can protect Missandei’s pacifist island for all time.
9 of 15
What happened to Brienne of Tarth at the end of Game of Thrones?
As Brienne’s (Gwendoline Christie) golden armor in the last moments of “Iron Throne” confirm, she has seemingly joined the official King’s Guard. It’s a gesture that reminds us all that viewers met Brienne when she was the only woman in Renly Baratheon’s (Gethin Anthony) King’s Guard. Brienne finishes the last pages of Jaime Lannister’s King’s Guard entry, and then goes about her business as a Ser.
11 of 15
What happened to Samwell Tarly at the end of Game of Thrones?
Sam is not the Archmaester of Westeros come the finale. Instead, he is the Grand Maester for Bran Stark, as Pycelle (Julian Glover) was in earlier seasons. Sam, as many fans theorized over the years, is the one who comes up with the title A Song of Ice and Fire — a nod to the books Game of Thrones is inspired by — for the hellish history book on Westeros post-Robert Baratheon’s (Mark Addy) death. The fate of Sam’s two children with Gilly (Hannah Murray) is unclear.
12 of 15
What happened to Bronn at the end of Game of Thrones?
Bronn (Jerome Flynn) becomes Master of Coin, Lord of Highgarden, and Lord Paramount of the Reach. That means he has essentially taken the spot of the Tyrells, who were the richest family in Westeros for much of Game of Thrones. We’re left wondering whom Bronn will marry to continue his line in the South of Westeros. He also really, really thinks King's Landing needs to rebuild its brothels. Some things never change.
Advertisement
14 of 15
What happened to Yara Greyjoy at the end of Game of Thrones?
Yara doesn’t seem to join the Small Council at the end of Thrones — instead it’s just Tyion Lannister, Bronn, Brienne, and Davos — but, she does appear in “Iron Throne” to rail against Jon for killing Daenerys Targaryen. Let’s hope there’s some free time ahead for Yara to go on an Arya-like adventure.
Advertisement