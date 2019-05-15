Was That The Last Time We'll See Arya On GOT? This Reddit Theory Is Sadly Convincing

The last we saw of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) on Game Of Thrones, she hopped aboard that white horse and rode out of King's Landing, prompting us to ask once again: Where in the world is Arya going? Since Cersei (Lena Headey) presumably died after the castle collapsed on her, the leading theory is that the young warrior is off to kill Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) after she went full mad-queen on King's Landing and killed thousands of innocent lives. Or, perhaps, she's leaving this mess behind and starting a new, nomad life. Or, as one sadly convincing Reddit theory posits, she's dead.
Advertisement
That sounds a little drastic, since we saw the youngest Stark daughter emerge from the rubble, very much alive. But should we trust what we saw? Something definitely seemed significant when she jumped on that horse, and that's because it wasn't the first time we saw that horse in the episode.
Earlier, the white horse (or pale mare, if you really know your GoT history) unmistakably belonged to Harry Strickland of the Golden Company. He was seen on top of it as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys' army descended on King's Landing. The Golden Company was almost immediately defeated, and we definitely saw a shot of the horse getting killed. Which means, if Arya is riding a definitely dead horse at the end of the episode, does that mean she's dead as well?
"Yeah, I'm pretty sure Arya is dead too," user pickle_lady wrote. "She got all burnt up and a building fell on her. They made a point of showing us the death of the horse and the countless deaths of Arya. And yet they both rise from the ashes. If this isnt some lord of light shit, I'm gonna be pissed."
The one wrinkle in this? You definitely see Arya in the teaser for the final episode.
Does this mean both Arya and the horse were brought back through some kind of magic? That after her reunion with Melisandre (Carice van Houten), Arya has Beric-like powers of reanimation? Or, did Game Of Thrones just use the same horse and think we wouldn't notice? It wouldn't be the first time they accidentally left something in a shot.
Advertisement