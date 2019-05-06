Did You Spot The Starbucks Cup In Last Night's Episode Of Game Of Thrones?

Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 are ahead.
After last week's White Walker battle, the most recent episode of Game of Thrones felt like a bit of a snooze fest, with the exception of a couple of scenes that were just downright devastating — poor, sweet Missandei. Despite the general unexciting nature of the episode, there was one moment that had fans jumping up from the couch and rewinding for a closer look. A major production blunder was made in one of the scenes featuring the North celebrating its victory over the Night King.
Advertisement
Though most of us may have had our eyes glued to Daenerys as she worriedly watched Tormund opine John Snow's leadership skills, several sly viewers noticed that there was a Starbucks cup of all things sitting on the table in front of the Mother of Dragons in said scene. Naturally, those viewers took to Twitter to share their wild discovery.
my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9— zane (@zane) May 6, 2019
For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH— Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Account (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019
The hilarious mistake left most fans baffled, but a few weren't all that surprised given that the show is lit so dimly, an issue viewers have been complaining about so much recently that it actually prompted the cinematographer to issue a statement about lighting.
The fact that there was a Starbucks cup in tonight’s Game of Thrones that no producers or editors noticed throughout multiple cuts merely 1 week after the DP yelled that the show’s not too dark to see is truly *chef’s kiss*— Jen D'Angelo (@jenlikespizza) May 6, 2019
If they bothered using lights they might have seen the Starbucks they left in the shot. https://t.co/5pUqFxzEla— roxane gay (@rgay) May 6, 2019
While those folks jumped on this Starbucks cup oversight as an opportunity to prove what they've been saying all along about the show's lighting, others embraced it as a chance to create new Game of Thrones memes, which we're totally not mad about.
GOT left a starbucks cup in-shot!? #GamesOfThrones #GameofThronesseason8episode4 pic.twitter.com/DXBY5bnmTW— janex (@groundzero000) May 6, 2019
Dany on her way to king’s landing w her iced coffee in her starbucks cup pic.twitter.com/jO4z4lVm5a— Benjo Juco (@baenjojuco) May 6, 2019
The realization that a Starbucks cup was accidentally included in a scene may have taken us out of the GoT world a little bit, but we really can't blame the show's cast and crew. After the 55 days it took to shoot last week's episode, how could they not need a caffeine fix?
Advertisement