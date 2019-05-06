Story from Game of Thrones

Did You Spot The Starbucks Cup In Last Night's Episode Of Game Of Thrones?

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Courtesy of HBO.
Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 are ahead.
After last week's White Walker battle, the most recent episode of Game of Thrones felt like a bit of a snooze fest, with the exception of a couple of scenes that were just downright devastating — poor, sweet Missandei. Despite the general unexciting nature of the episode, there was one moment that had fans jumping up from the couch and rewinding for a closer look. A major production blunder was made in one of the scenes featuring the North celebrating its victory over the Night King.
Though most of us may have had our eyes glued to Daenerys as she worriedly watched Tormund opine John Snow's leadership skills, several sly viewers noticed that there was a Starbucks cup of all things sitting on the table in front of the Mother of Dragons in said scene. Naturally, those viewers took to Twitter to share their wild discovery.
The hilarious mistake left most fans baffled, but a few weren't all that surprised given that the show is lit so dimly, an issue viewers have been complaining about so much recently that it actually prompted the cinematographer to issue a statement about lighting.
While those folks jumped on this Starbucks cup oversight as an opportunity to prove what they've been saying all along about the show's lighting, others embraced it as a chance to create new Game of Thrones memes, which we're totally not mad about.
The realization that a Starbucks cup was accidentally included in a scene may have taken us out of the GoT world a little bit, but we really can't blame the show's cast and crew. After the 55 days it took to shoot last week's episode, how could they not need a caffeine fix?
