Cardi B Celebrates Her Birthday With A Titanic Diamond Ring Worthy Of Any Glacier

The rapper rang in her 27th birthday Friday night with a celebration that was nothing short of luxurious, which she documented on her Instagram Stories. Rose petals lined the entrance to an intimate dinner with loved ones, complete with a seafood tower, lobster, and a massive birthday cake shaped like a Birkin bag.
But the centerpiece of the evening was unquestionably the Titanic Diamond: a giant rock set in a diamond ring, which was a surprise from her husband, Offset.
“Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can’t believe it,” Cardi wrote on Instagram, shouting out the New York City-based Pristine Jewelers for their work on the custom ring. “I’m so happy...Soo grateful.”
Advertisement
Pristine Jewelers posted a closer look at Cardi’s new bling over on their Instagram. Offset gave Cardi two matching rings: both bands were lined in heart-shaped diamonds, and the Titanic, also cut into a heart, sits atop one in all its show-stopping glory.
Cardi and Offset also spread the love to baby Kulture, who was rocking more than 100 carats of diamonds in new custom-made gold chains and an anklet.
The Titanic wasn’t the only jaw-dropping gift Cardi received that night, either. Her pal Layton Greene gave her a circle pendant featuring a sweet photo of Kulture. Cardi also added new bags to her Birkin collection — she showed off all 10 of them, in different colors and prints, lined up side by side on Instagram as she joked, “Taste the rainbow.”
But like all of us, Cardi could not take her eyes off that new ring. “Un corazón...wow, this is really huge,” she said, showing off the diamond on her hand and feeling the birthday love.
Advertisement