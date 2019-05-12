All Cardi B Needs For Mother’s Day Is Baby Kulture — & Birkin Bags, Of Course

Queen Cardi B once told us in her hit song “Money” that all she really needs to see is the money, and all she really needs is her baby Kulture.
Seems Offset was listening.
Cardi B shared a celebratory Instagram video for Mother’s Day featuring a resounding thanks for her husband, Offset, and the gifts he gave her: baby Kulture and two Hèrmes Birkin bags.
“Thank you for bringing my baby! And my Birkins — oooh, bitch” exclaims Cardi B in the video.
It appears that Cardi B was totally surprised to be visited by Offset with baby Kulture in Florida, where she performed at the Rolling Loud Festival on Saturday. This is not the first surprise orchestrated by Offset, who is one-third of the rap group Migos. At the same festival in Los Angeles last year, he surprised Cardi B with flowers and an apology, after it appeared the couple was headed for divorce due to infidelity on his part.
The Birkin bags are certainly an upgrade from flowers. While it is not clear which Birkin bags she received, Offset previously bought Cardi B at least four other Hèrmes bags alongside other luxury gifts.
The cutest part of the video by far is a glimpse of baby Kulture, who cheers excitedly while holding what appears to be a smartphone. While it appears that Kulture is growing up fast (she’s already standing up in the video!), the quick reminder by momma Cardi to take the phone out of her mouth reminds us that baby Kulture won’t turn one until this July.
