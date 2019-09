R29 Readers' Favorite Sold-Out Ring Is Back With A Crowd-Pleasing Update

It wasn't a surprise to us that BaubleBar's best-selling Alidia Ring was such a crowd-pleaser — the rainbow-flecked stacker is a unicorn, a rare colorful piece that seems to go with everything, despite its symphony of tones. ( Leopard print , we’re looking at you.) Its sparkly design simply radiates magic, as demonstrated by the hundreds of fans that have tagged the ring on Instagram and submitted images on BaubleBar's website . But we were surprised to find out it completely sold out in a shocking three days and was thrice re-stocked to keep up with a ceaseless flood of orders.