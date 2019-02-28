R29 Readers' Favorite Sold-Out Ring Is Back With A Crowd-Pleasing Update

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 2, 2018 at 3:20 p.m. It has been updated to reflect a brand new version of this top-selling ring.
It's official: we're smitten with rainbow jewelry. From itty bitty stackable rings to multi-colored statement earrings, we're tossing our minimal accessories aside to make room for their kitschy and colorful counterparts. There's just one problem: maximizing your jewelry collection doesn't come cheap. That is, unless you're like us and choose to do your shopping at BaubleBar.
It wasn't a surprise to us that BaubleBar's best-selling Alidia Ring was such a crowd-pleaser — the rainbow-flecked stacker is a unicorn, a rare colorful piece that seems to go with everything, despite its symphony of tones. (Leopard print, we’re looking at you.) Its sparkly design simply radiates magic, as demonstrated by the hundreds of fans that have tagged the ring on Instagram and submitted images on BaubleBar's website. But we were surprised to find out it completely sold out in a shocking three days and was thrice re-stocked to keep up with a ceaseless flood of orders.
And now, thanks to overwhelming customer demand, BaubleBar is expanding the Alidia family. We're excited to exclusively announce the launch of the Mini Alidia Ring, a scaled-down but still-bold version of the original. Available today on BaubleBar’s website in a whopping ten new colorways, the ring can hold its own on any finger, or play nice with its big sister.
Scroll on through to read more about this super-popular stunner, and see some of our BaubleBar favorites, both old and new.
