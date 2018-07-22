These Earrings Sold Out 4 Times — & They're Coming Back

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
The key to finding a pair of earrings you'll actually wear is opting for one that's bold enough to get noticed, but easy to style with your day-to-day wardrobe. And BaubleBar has just the pair: Its Faidra Resin Drop earrings have already sold out four (yes, four!) times. Coming in at just $44, you can look at them as an upgraded version of your go-to skinny hoop, and with resin jewelry trending right now, you're definitely going to get your money's worth.
We got word from the brand that they're about to restock on Tuesday, July 24, so click on to shop these best-sellers, along with some similar options in case they're totally wiped clean (again!).