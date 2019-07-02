Meghan Markle Broke This Royal Fashion Rule With Her Engagement Ring Upgrade

Following in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, Meghan Markle decided to give her three-stone engagement ring a modern update. She transformed her gold banded ring to a glittering micro pavé design.
Meghan's engagement ring makeover comes after the recent addition of an eternity band, a one-year anniversary gift from Prince Harry. But while the eternity band has a deep historical significance, we're not totally sure if there's a sentimental meaning behind Meghan's engagement ring upgrade.
One thing we do know: the Crown has a very particular opinion on modernized jewelry. In the past, the royal family wasn't too impressed with the sapphire ring that Prince Charles gave Princess Di because it was (gasp!) not bespoke. But in true Diana fashion, she continued to wear it — and she added an extra six diamonds to the 14-prong design. From the looks of it, the Duchess of Sussex is taking a note from her M.I.L's playbook and breaking a few sartorial rules of her own by wearing modernized jewelry.
To honor Meghan's controversial jewelry collection — and the start of wedding season — we went ahead and rounded up 13 pavé diamond engagement rings that are 100% Meghan Markle-approved.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.