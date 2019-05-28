Meghan Markle's Favorite Pumps Now Come In White — & They're Perfect For Your Wedding Day

Anyone who's ever planned a wedding knows that it is not easy — it's far from it, actually. For months, the bride and groom have to perfect every detail, just to ensure that the night goes off without a hitch. But naturally, after changing the seating chart and trying on one too many dresses, something is destined to be left until the last second. And in many cases, that last-minute emergency is your wedding shoes.
If we're right, then you're likely scrambling to find a pair of white shoes to don for your big day. But before the panic starts to set in, consider this solution. Today, Sarah Flint, a.k.a. Meghan Markle's go-to footwear brand for everything from lace-up sandals to ballet flats, launched three new all-white silhouettes perfect for your walk down the aisle.
Taking our cue from Meghan's stellar bridal style, we rounded up 10+ similar wedding shoe options to buy
if when Sarah Flint's new styles sell out.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.