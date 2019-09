H&M Just Restocked Its Kate Middleton Wedding Dress Dupe —& 19 More Bridal Looks

Ask any newly-married couple and they'll tell you: weddings are anything but cheap. A couple thousand peonies could cost the same as a luxury car, the rule of thumb for engagement rings is three (!) paychecks, and let's not even get started on the bill for an open bar. Nonetheless, you may be hesitant to skip the flowers or print BYOB on your wedding invitations. But there is one area you can save big on: your wedding dress