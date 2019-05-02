H&M Just Restocked Its Kate Middleton Wedding Dress Dupe —& 19 More Bridal Looks

Ask any newly-married couple and they'll tell you: weddings are anything but cheap. A couple thousand peonies could cost the same as a luxury car, the rule of thumb for engagement rings is three (!) paychecks, and let's not even get started on the bill for an open bar. Nonetheless, you may be hesitant to skip the flowers or print BYOB on your wedding invitations. But there is one area you can save big on: your wedding dress.
Thanks to H&M and their annual wedding edit, you no longer have to splurge for that perfect bridal look. From under-$300 wedding gowns (one of which looks just like the custom Alexander McQueen that Kate Middleton wore to marry Prince William) to color-coordinated dresses that any bridesmaid would agree on, there isn't anything that this limited-edition wedding collection doesn't have (except maybe those peonies we mentioned). Browse H&M's under-$300 wedding edit ahead.
