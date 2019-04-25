The Sandals Meghan Markle Keeps Repeating Are Finally Back In Stock

The world is still eagerly awaiting news about the arrival of the royal baby, but in the meantime, why not do a little Meghan Markle-inspired shopping? It’s no secret that the Duchess of Sussex has a sense of style that everyone loves to emulate, especially when it comes to the go-to pieces she wears over and over again.
Take, for instance, these Sarah Flint sandals that the mom-to-be has rocked on more than one occasion. Last October, she was spotted in the brand’s “Grear” style during the royal tour she embarked on alongside Prince Harry. While in Australia, she paired the cognac-colored sandals with a breezy white and gray sundress. A few months earlier, she was spotted wearing them with a belted gingham eyelet dress and a white hat at the Audi Polo Challenge in June 2018.
Like all items affected by the “Markle Sparkle,” it didn’t take long for the sandals to sell out on the Sarah Flint website. But, fortunately, Meghan’s beloved style is now back in stock as of this very moment. And while Megs seems pretty keen on the light brown colorway, they also come in other hues like black, white, and gold.
Considering all of the designer duds the duchess has access to, it definitely says something that she keeps coming back to these sandals as a warm weather staple. And with springtime in full swing — and summer just around the corner — now is the perfect time to scoop these beauties up before they’re gone once again.
Advertisement