Meghan Markle May Have Been Dropping Hints About Her Baby Boy For Months

Secret's out — the whole wide world is smitten with Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is effortlessly charming, living a real life fairytale and doling out a never-ending supply of adorable couple photos for us to swoon over. But honestly, we're mostly interested in the 114 clothing items the new mom schlepped with her on her first royal tour – and all the outfits we've seen before and after that trek. Fan or not, it's impossible to deny that the former Suits actress has got one hell of a wardrobe. From the crisp white dress she wore to at last reveal her baby bump to all the blue Givenchy coat she donned to hide it, Prince Harry's beloved has officially become an international style icon.