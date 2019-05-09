Story from Fashion

Meghan Markle May Have Been Dropping Hints About Her Baby Boy For Months

Eliza Huber, Rebekkah Easley
Secret's out — the whole wide world is smitten with Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is effortlessly charming, living a real life fairytale and doling out a never-ending supply of adorable couple photos for us to swoon over. But honestly, we're mostly interested in the 114 clothing items the new mom schlepped with her on her first royal tour – and all the outfits we've seen before and after that trek. Fan or not, it's impossible to deny that the former Suits actress has got one hell of a wardrobe. From the crisp white dress she wore to at last reveal her baby bump to all the blue Givenchy coat she donned to hide it, Prince Harry's beloved has officially become an international style icon.
Advertisement
To welcome the royal baby boy, we went ahead and rounded up every notable outfit, maternity and otherwise, that Meghan Markle has sported throughout her ascension into Britain's top family — and trust us when we say, there are a lot. But in doing so, we couldn't help but notice a certain Twitter theory: have all the blue looks that Meghan's been sporting throughout her pregnancy been a subtle hint to her new baby's sex? Though some may argue that associating blue with the male sex is pretty archaic, tons of people think Meghan was using fashion to send a message about her new baby boy.
Not convinced? Us either. But Twitter is right about one thing, blue is definitely Meghan Markle's color. Check out all her maternity looks (& beyond) below and see just how many something blues she wore through it all.
Related Stories
The Palace Confirms: The Royal Baby Is Here
How To Buy Meghan Markle's White Trench Dress
Meghan Markle Wore A White Dress To Debut The Baby
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images.
May 8, 2019 in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England for the first public appearance with their son, Archie.
Baby Archie might be the main event, but Meghan's Grace Wales Bonner trench dress comes in as a close second.
Wearing: Grace Wales Bonner Bespoke trench dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps, and Jennifer Meyer necklace.
Misha Nonoo
Florence Blazer Dress
$475.00
Topshop
Tuxedo Dress
$100.00
J.Crew
Short Sleeve Trench Dress
$198.00$139.00
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
March 11, 2019 at a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House in London, England.
Advertisement
We're green with envy over this look.
Wearing: Erdem coat and dress.
Vince
Belted Wool Blend Cozy Coat
$795.00$397.49
& Other Stories
Hourglass Double Breasted Coat
$279.00
Mango
Double-breasted Wool Coat
$229.99$149.99
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
March 11, 2019 at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, England.
Is chain link print the next animal print? If Megan says so, then probably.
Wearing: Victoria Beckham dress and Victoria Beckham coat.
Victoria Beckham
Printed Crepe Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$1850.00
Wilfred
Tavin Dress
$168.00
Stelen
Ruby Pleated Dress
$128.00
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
March 8, 2019 at an International Women's Day panel at King's College London in London, England.
We're getting serious 60s vibes from Miss Markle in this mod mini courtesy of Reiss.
Wearing: Reiss dress.
Reiss
Azzura Shift Dress
$620.00$345.00
Zara
Gathered Cape Dress
$69.90
A.L.C.
Marin Dress
$445.00
Photo: Dominic Lipinski/AFP/Getty Images.
March 5, 2019 at the the 50th Anniversary of the investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London.
Only the best custom maternity wear for the royal mum-to-be.
Wearing: Bespoke brocade dress, Amanda Wakeley coat and Paul Andrew heels.
Amanda Wakeley
Cream Sculpted Tailoring Crombie Coat
$1190.00
Mango
Double-breasted Coat
$119.99
Banana Republic
Double-faced Topcoat
$249.00$224.99
Photo: Samir Hussein/Wire Image.
February 25, 2019 at the residence of King Mohammed VI of Morocco in Rabat, Morocco.
It's official: Meghan Markle is our spring dressing muse.
Wearing: Carolina Herrera gown.
Carolina Herrera
Floral-print Silk Gown
$2990.00
Eloquii
Printed Wrap Maxi Dress
$79.95
H&M
Striped Wrap-front Dress
$19.98
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
February 25, 2019 at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports.
The duchess can add ‘horse whisperer’ to her growing list of talents.
Wearing: J. Crew jacket, Equipment sweater, Stuart Weitzman boots.
J.Crew
Field Mechanic Jacket
$178.00
Equipment
Crew Neck Side Zip Sweater In Ivory/black
$288.00
Kule
The Boyfriend Top
$128.00
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
February 25, 2019 at the Andalusian Gardens in Morocco.
No one makes Givenchy couture wearable quite like Meghan does.
Wearing: Babaton jacket, Givenchy dress, Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps.
Babaton
Keith Jacket
$198.00
rag & bone
Windsor Crêpe Blazer
$494.00
Ann Taylor
Piped Textured Blazer
$159.00
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
February 24, 2019 at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco.
Yet another old Hollywood inspired dress FTW.
Wearing: Dior caftan, Dior clutch, Dior heels.
Dior
D-moi Lamé Lambskin High-heeled Shoe
$704.27
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Heel
$120.00
Target Made By Design
Women's Gemma Pointed Toe Pumps
$29.99
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
February 23, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco.
No need for a red carpet, this fiery showstopper is more than enough.
Advertisement
Wearing; Valentino dress, Valentino bag.
Reformation
Nicola Dress
$278.00
Eloquii
Layered Flutter Sleeve Easy Tee Dress
$109.90$64.98
Valentino
Small V-ring Smooth Calfskin Crossbody Bag
$2145.00
Photo: Gotham/GC Images.
February 20, 2019 in New York City.
Comfort must always be a priority when heading to a star studded baby shower, outrunning the paparazzi or catching a flight.
Wearing: Lululemon pants, adidas Ultraboost running shoe.
lululemon
Align Pant
$98.00
GapFit
High Rise Reflective Trim Full Length Legg...
$79.95$72.00
Adidas
Ultraboost Shoes
$180.00
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Feb 12, 2019 in London.
Turtleneck...but make it fashion & royal.
Wearing: Amanda Wakeley coat, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC dress, Ralph Lauren wallet, Ralph Lauren heels.
Amanda Wakeley
Cream Sculpted Tailoring Crombie Coat
£895.00
Boohoo
Plus Roll Neck Jumper Dress
$24.00$12.00
COS
Long Wool-knit Dress
$125.00
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Feb 7, 2019 at The Endeavour Fund Awards.
When a white button down shirt makes its formalwear debut.
Wearing: Givenchy shirt, Givenchy maxi skirt, Givenchy clutch, Aquazurra mules.
Everlane
The Clean Silk Blouson Shirt
$210.00$110.00
Bobi
Draped Jersey Knot Maxi Skirt In Black
$75.00
Aquazzura
Rendez Vous 105 Suede And Metallic Leather...
$750.00
Photo: MARC GIDDINGS/AFP/Getty Images.
Feb 1, 2019 in Bristol, England.
If Meghan had to take a break from the monochrome looks she does so well, we’re glad it was with an enchanted forest print.
Wearing: Oscar de la Renta dress, Sarah Flint boots.
Oscar de la Renta
Enchanted Forest Silk-chiffon Dress
$2490.00
Rixo London
Rose Dress
$478.00$235.00
Sarah Flint
Marina Boot
$695.00
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Jan 30, 2019 at The National Theatre in London.
Meghan giving life to even the simplest of colors.
Wearing: Brandon Maxwell blazer, Brandon Maxwell dress, Aquazzura heels.
Brandon Maxwell
Shawl Collar Blazer
$2195.00
Brandon Maxwell
V-neck Mini Dress
$1895.00
Uniqlo
3d Cotton Flare Short-sleeve Dress
$49.90
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images.
January 16, 2019 at the Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity in London.
Beige but not boring.
Wearing: Emporio Armani coat, H&M dress.
Emporio Armani
Cashmere Double Cloth Coat With Classic La...
$2230.00
Banana Republic
Double-faced Topcoat
$249.00
Pixie Market
Tan Long Blazer Coat
$228.00
Photo: Paul Grover/Getty Images.
January 16, 2019 at the Cirque du Soleil premiere in London.
Cirque de soleil may have been what got them there but, let’s face it-Meghan’s dress was the real show.
Wearing: Roland Mouret gown, Givenchy clutch, Stuart Weitzman heel.
Roland Mouret
Sarandon Gown
$5595.00
Galvan
Hero Sequinned Gown
$1695.00
Stuart Weitzman
The Nudist Sandal
$398.00
Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images.
January 14, 2019 in Birkenhead.
Meghan's Gabriela Hearst bag now has a waiting list miles long, imagine that.
Wearing: Sentaler coat, Babaton dress, Gabriela Hearst bag.
Sentaler
Long Wide Collar Wrap Coat
$1395.00
ASOS DESIGN
Maternity Kimono Pleated Midi Dress
$56.00
Gabriela Hearst
Nina Bag
$1995.00
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images.
December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England.
Advertisement
They’re the two best (dressed) friends that anyone could ever have.
Wearing: Victoria Beckham coat, Victoria Beckham boots, Victoria Beckham bag.
Victoria Beckham
Tailored Slim Coat
$3085.00
Victoria Beckham
Heel Boot
$1715.00
Nine West
Cheyin Cylinder Heeled Boots
$189.00$79.98
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
December 18, 2018 in Twickenham, England.
Florals in winter? Groundbreaking. But, really!
Wearing: Soia & Kyo coat, Brock Collection dress, Aquazzura pumps.
Soia & Kyo
Adelaida Slim Fit Maxi-length Classic Wool...
$550.00
Genuine People
Wool Cashmere Long Coat
$395.00
Brock Collection
Odilia Floral-print Panelled Midi Dress
$1480.00
Photo: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images.
December 10, 2018 at The Fashion Awards in London.
Meghan rocks a custom Givenchy design while presenting the label’s artistic director, Claire Waight Keller, with the British Designer of the Year Womenswear award.
Wearing: Givenchy dress, Tamara Mellon sandals.
Solace London
Averie One-shoulder Stretch-knit Gown
$430.00
Goen.J
One Shoulder Dress
$610.00
Tamara Mellon
Karat Metallic Nappa
$550.00
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images.
November 21, 2018 in London.
This mama to be may not be able to drink wine but she certainly wears it well.
Wearing: Club Monaco coat, Club Monaco dress, Givenchy booties.
Betsey Johnson
Plus Size Beaded-collar Shift Dress
$148.00$88.80
H&M
Calf-length Dress
$59.99$34.99
Givenchy
Ankle Boots
$995.00
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images.
November 19, 2018 at The Royal Variety Performance in London.
Meghan proves formal separates do not have to be boring or stuffy.
Wearing: Safiyaa top, Safiyaa skirt.
Safiyaa
Malaya Strapless Top
$1178.00
Safiyaa
Gayeta Maxi Skirt
$1050.00
Milly
Drawstring Skirt In Black
$475.00$214.00
Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images.
October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand.
We're all about a good ol' fashioned romantic gesture, and this moment, in which Megs kept warm in her husband's puffy coat, well, warmed our hearts.
Wearing: Norrona coat, Givenchy top, Mother jeans.
Norrona
Oslo Lightweight Down 850 Jacket
$485.28
MOTHER
Looker Skinny Jeans
$196.00
Birdies
The Starling
$120.00
Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand.
Now that's what we call royal blue!
Wearing: Givenchy top, Givenchy skirt, Manolo Blahnik pumps.
Prada
Plisse Midi Skirt
$1200.00$720.00
Club Monaco
Anninna Skirt
$180.00
& Other Stories
Belted Midi Skirt
$69.00
Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
October 29, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand.
This look has old Meghan (the Hollywood starlet) written all over it.
Wearing: Maggie Marilyn dress.
Maggie Marilyn
Leap Of Faith Cotton-twill Mini Dress
$650.00$455.00
By The Way
Selene Blazer Dress
$96.00
& Other Stories
Velvet Blazer Dress
$129.00
Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
October 28, 2018 at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
You won't believe it, but the dress peaking out underneath this Karen Walker plaid trench is from none other than ASOS.
Advertisement
Wearing: Karen Walker dress, ASOS dress, Sarah Flint pumps.
Karen Walker
Banks Trench
$750.00
Sarah Flint
Tortoiseshell Heel Pumps
$425.00
ASOS DESIGN
Maternity Wiggle Mini Dress
$56.00
Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
October 26, 2018 at The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
It's official — (baby) blue is definitely her color.
Wearing: Veronica Beard dress, Banana Republic heels.
Veronica Beard
Cary Dress
$595.00
Ganni
Sabine Suede Slingback Pumps
$250.00$125.00
Jimmy Choo
Romy 85 Suede Pumps
$645.00
Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images.
October 26, 2018 at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
More olive green, please!
Wearing: Martin Grant dress.
Martin Grant
Striped Cotton Dress
$1385.00
& Other Stories
Striped Linen Blend Wrap Dress
$95.00
Mango
Bow Belted Dress
$59.99
Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
October 25, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
Is that a pregnancy glow we're seeing?
Wearing: Self Portrait dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps, Christian Dior clutch.
Oscar de la Renta
Belted Embellished Cady Midi Dress
$2990.00
Black Halo
Nuelle 3/4 Slv Sheath Dress
$345.00
Tibi
Open Back Sweatshirt Dress
$475.00$285.00
Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images
October 25, 2018 at a state dinner in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
Now this is how you do black tie.
Wearing: Theia gown, Givenchy clutch, Aquazzura pumps.
Cushnie Et Ochs
Layered Off The Shoulder Dress
$1595.00
Theia
Athena Crepe Gown
$995.00
Katie May
Intrigue Gown
$295.00
Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji.
Roll out the Red Carpet for this one.
Wearing: Zimmermann dress, Stephen Jones headwear, Tabitha Simmons sling-backs, Kayu clutch.
Pixie Market
Satin Utility Shirt Dress
$119.00
ASOS CURVE
Curve Midi Dress With Double Layer And Squ...
$56.00
Alessandra Rich
Crystal-embellished Silk-satin Gown
$1825.00
Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia.
So, who else is dying to buy this Reformation dress after seeing this adorable photo opp?
Wearing: Reformation dress.
Reformation
Pineapple Dress
$218.00
Farrow
Daphne Button Dress
$88.00$65.98
MDS Stripes
Charlotte Cami Dress
$275.00$165.00
Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images.
October 18, 2018 at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia.
Spotted: the cutest tiny, little Gucci bag.
Wearing: Dion Lee dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps, Gucci handbag.
Dion Lee
Folded Sail Dress
$990.00
Eliza J.
Double Ruffle Dress
$148.00$88.80
J.Crew
Asymmetrical Sheath Dress
$168.00$119.99
Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia.
It's no secret that we love a good oversized blazer.
Wearing: Serena Williams blazer.
Serena Williams
Boss Oversized Blazer
$145.00
Ganni
Suiting Blazer
$360.00
& Other Stories
Oversized Structured Plaid Blazer
$179.00
Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
October 12, 2018 at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle.
Amidst the flowers and tulle of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding, our favorite Duchess attempted to hide a future prince or princess underneath this navy blue Givenchy coat. Spoiler: she failed.
Advertisement
Wearing: Givenchy coat, Manolo Blahnik pumps.
J.Crew Factory
City Coat
$178.00$98.00
Mango
Structured Wool Coat
$199.99
Manolo Blahnik
Bb 105mm Suede Pump
$625.00
Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images.
October 3, 2018 at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, England.
*Immediately adds this Hugo Boss leather skirt to shopping cart*
Wearing: Hugo Boss skirt, Gabriela Hearst handbag.
Hugo Boss
Lambskin Leather Pencil Skirt With Paneled...
$595.00
& Other Stories
Front Slit Leather Midi Skirt
$249.00
J.Crew
Wrap Pencil Skirt
$548.00
Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images.
September 9, 2018 at the 100 Days of Peace Concert in London.
After their 16-day glitzy event-filled tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, you bet your bottom dollar Meghan Markle knows how to make an entrance. Case in point, this blue Jason Wu dress.
Wearing: Jason Wu dress.
Jason Wu
Pintucked Cady Dress
$1895.00
Aquazzura
Portrait Of A Lady Crystal-embellished Sli...
$950.00
Edie Parker
Jean Solid Clutch
$895.00
Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images.
September 4, 2018 leaving the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.
Her royal blue frocks and forest green ensembles are fun and all, but this picture proves the Duchess can don monochrome black alongside the best of them.
Wearing: Altuzarra suit.
Altuzarra
Double Breasted Blazer
$1795.00
Altuzarra
Serge Slim Pants
$695.00
Deitas
Coco Camisole
€350.00
Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
August 4, 2018 at the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee in Frensham, United Kingdom.
Hey Club Monaco, can you please restock this dress already?
Wearing: Club Monaco Shoanah Dress, Tabitha Simmons heels, Kayu clutch.ation
Tabitha Simmons
Rise Leather Slingback Pumps
$645.00
Kayu
Anna Straw Clutch
$225.00$112.50
Reformation
Gavin Dress
$218.00
Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images.
July 17, 2018 visiting The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London.
A sleeveless trench? We think yes!
Wearing: House of Nonie trench coat.
House of Nonie
Sleeveless Trench
$1085.00
Derek Lam
Belted Trench Vest
$550.00
Max Mara
Jene Sleeveless Coat
$1390.00
Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
July 10, 2018 arriving in Dublin, Ireland.
Fact: Meghan Markle has mastered color blocking.
Wearing: Givenchy top, Givenchy Patch Pocket Pencil Skirt.
J.Crew
Cap-sleeve Sheath Dress
$198.00
Chiara Boni La Petite Robe
Sotera Off-the-shoulder Midi Dress
$695.00
Eloquii
Puff Sleeve Bodycon Dress
$110.90
Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images.
June 14, 2018 in Chester, England.
Just a casual stroll with the Queen of England, or, err, Grandmum?
Wearing: Givenchy cape dress, Givenchy bag, Givenchy belt.
Givenchy
Leather Crossbody Bag
$1190.00
Givenchy
Burgundy Leather Gv3 Belt
$450.00
Black Halo
Eloise Cape Overlay Sheath Off-the-shoulde...
$375.00$150.00
Photo by Jane Barlow/Getty Images.
May 20, 2018 at Windsor Castle.
You can't do a roundup of Meghan Markle looks without including the mother of all gowns — her custom Givenchy wedding dress.
Wearing: Givenchy dress.
H&M
Long Lace Dress
$299.00
BHLDN
Bacall Gown
$900.00
Stella McCartney
Open-back Stretch-crepe Gown
$4600.00
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series