Meghan Markle May Have Been Dropping Hints About Her Baby Boy For Months

Secret's out — the whole wide world is smitten with Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is effortlessly charming, living a real life fairytale and doling out a never-ending supply of adorable couple photos for us to swoon over. But honestly, we're mostly interested in the 114 clothing items the new mom schlepped with her on her first royal tour – and all the outfits we've seen before and after that trek. Fan or not, it's impossible to deny that the former Suits actress has got one hell of a wardrobe. From the crisp white dress she wore to at last reveal her baby bump to all the blue Givenchy coat she donned to hide it, Prince Harry's beloved has officially become an international style icon.
To welcome the royal baby boy, we went ahead and rounded up every notable outfit, maternity and otherwise, that Meghan Markle has sported throughout her ascension into Britain's top family — and trust us when we say, there are a lot. But in doing so, we couldn't help but notice a certain Twitter theory: have all the blue looks that Meghan's been sporting throughout her pregnancy been a subtle hint to her new baby's sex? Though some may argue that associating blue with the male sex is pretty archaic, tons of people think Meghan was using fashion to send a message about her new baby boy.
The royal baby is here -- and it's a boy! Meghan Markle may have been hinting at the baby's sex throughout her entire pregnancy, too, as she's worn PLENTY of blue looks over the last few months.https://t.co/05bm8m12ZB— Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) May 6, 2019
Not convinced? Us either. But Twitter is right about one thing, blue is definitely Meghan Markle's color. Check out all her maternity looks (& beyond) below and see just how many something blues she wore through it all.
May 8, 2019 in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England for the first public appearance with their son, Archie.
Baby Archie might be the main event, but Meghan's Grace Wales Bonner trench dress comes in as a close second.
Wearing: Grace Wales Bonner Bespoke trench dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps, and Jennifer Meyer necklace.
March 11, 2019 at a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House in London, England.
We're green with envy over this look.
Wearing: Erdem coat and dress.
March 11, 2019 at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, England.
Is chain link print the next animal print? If Megan says so, then probably.
Wearing: Victoria Beckham dress and Victoria Beckham coat.
March 8, 2019 at an International Women's Day panel at King's College London in London, England.
We're getting serious 60s vibes from Miss Markle in this mod mini courtesy of Reiss.
Wearing: Reiss dress.
March 5, 2019 at the the 50th Anniversary of the investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London.
Only the best custom maternity wear for the royal mum-to-be.
Wearing: Bespoke brocade dress, Amanda Wakeley coat and Paul Andrew heels.
February 25, 2019 at the residence of King Mohammed VI of Morocco in Rabat, Morocco.
It's official: Meghan Markle is our spring dressing muse.
Wearing: Carolina Herrera gown.
February 25, 2019 at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports.
The duchess can add ‘horse whisperer’ to her growing list of talents.
Wearing: J. Crew jacket, Equipment sweater, Stuart Weitzman boots.
February 25, 2019 at the Andalusian Gardens in Morocco.
No one makes Givenchy couture wearable quite like Meghan does.
Wearing: Babaton jacket, Givenchy dress, Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps.
February 24, 2019 at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco.
Yet another old Hollywood inspired dress FTW.
Wearing: Dior caftan, Dior clutch, Dior heels.
February 23, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco.
No need for a red carpet, this fiery showstopper is more than enough.
Wearing; Valentino dress, Valentino bag.
February 20, 2019 in New York City.
Comfort must always be a priority when heading to a star studded baby shower, outrunning the paparazzi or catching a flight.
Wearing: Lululemon pants, adidas Ultraboost running shoe.
Feb 12, 2019 in London.
Turtleneck...but make it fashion & royal.
Wearing: Amanda Wakeley coat, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC dress, Ralph Lauren wallet, Ralph Lauren heels.
Feb 7, 2019 at The Endeavour Fund Awards.
When a white button down shirt makes its formalwear debut.
Wearing: Givenchy shirt, Givenchy maxi skirt, Givenchy clutch, Aquazurra mules.
Feb 1, 2019 in Bristol, England.
If Meghan had to take a break from the monochrome looks she does so well, we’re glad it was with an enchanted forest print.
Wearing: Oscar de la Renta dress, Sarah Flint boots.
Jan 30, 2019 at The National Theatre in London.
Meghan giving life to even the simplest of colors.
Wearing: Brandon Maxwell blazer, Brandon Maxwell dress, Aquazzura heels.
January 16, 2019 at the Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity in London.
Beige but not boring.
Wearing: Emporio Armani coat, H&M dress.
January 16, 2019 at the Cirque du Soleil premiere in London.
Cirque de soleil may have been what got them there but, let’s face it-Meghan’s dress was the real show.
Wearing: Roland Mouret gown, Givenchy clutch, Stuart Weitzman heel.
January 14, 2019 in Birkenhead.
Meghan's Gabriela Hearst bag now has a waiting list miles long, imagine that.
Wearing: Sentaler coat, Babaton dress, Gabriela Hearst bag.
December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England.
They’re the two best (dressed) friends that anyone could ever have.
Wearing: Victoria Beckham coat, Victoria Beckham boots, Victoria Beckham bag.
December 18, 2018 in Twickenham, England.
Florals in winter? Groundbreaking. But, really!
Wearing: Soia & Kyo coat, Brock Collection dress, Aquazzura pumps.
December 10, 2018 at The Fashion Awards in London.
Meghan rocks a custom Givenchy design while presenting the label’s artistic director, Claire Waight Keller, with the British Designer of the Year Womenswear award.
Wearing: Givenchy dress, Tamara Mellon sandals.
November 21, 2018 in London.
This mama to be may not be able to drink wine but she certainly wears it well.
Wearing: Club Monaco coat, Club Monaco dress, Givenchy booties.
November 19, 2018 at The Royal Variety Performance in London.
Meghan proves formal separates do not have to be boring or stuffy.
Wearing: Safiyaa top, Safiyaa skirt.
October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand.
We're all about a good ol' fashioned romantic gesture, and this moment, in which Megs kept warm in her husband's puffy coat, well, warmed our hearts.
Wearing: Norrona coat, Givenchy top, Mother jeans.
October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand.
Now that's what we call royal blue!
Wearing: Givenchy top, Givenchy skirt, Manolo Blahnik pumps.
October 29, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand.
This look has old Meghan (the Hollywood starlet) written all over it.
Wearing: Maggie Marilyn dress.
October 28, 2018 at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
You won't believe it, but the dress peaking out underneath this Karen Walker plaid trench is from none other than ASOS.
Wearing: Karen Walker dress, ASOS dress, Sarah Flint pumps.
October 26, 2018 at The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
It's official — (baby) blue is definitely her color.
Wearing: Veronica Beard dress, Banana Republic heels.
October 26, 2018 at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
More olive green, please!
Wearing: Martin Grant dress.
October 25, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
Is that a pregnancy glow we're seeing?
Wearing: Self Portrait dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps, Christian Dior clutch.
October 25, 2018 at a state dinner in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
Now this is how you do black tie.
Wearing: Theia gown, Givenchy clutch, Aquazzura pumps.
October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji.
Roll out the Red Carpet for this one.
Wearing: Zimmermann dress, Stephen Jones headwear, Tabitha Simmons sling-backs, Kayu clutch.
October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia.
So, who else is dying to buy this Reformation dress after seeing this adorable photo opp?
Wearing: Reformation dress.
October 18, 2018 at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia.
Spotted: the cutest tiny, little Gucci bag.
Wearing: Dion Lee dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps, Gucci handbag.
October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia.
It's no secret that we love a good oversized blazer.
Wearing: Serena Williams blazer.
October 12, 2018 at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle.
Amidst the flowers and tulle of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding, our favorite Duchess attempted to hide a future prince or princess underneath this navy blue Givenchy coat. Spoiler: she failed.
Wearing: Givenchy coat, Manolo Blahnik pumps.
October 3, 2018 at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, England.
*Immediately adds this Hugo Boss leather skirt to shopping cart*
Wearing: Hugo Boss skirt, Gabriela Hearst handbag.
September 9, 2018 at the 100 Days of Peace Concert in London.
After their 16-day glitzy event-filled tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, you bet your bottom dollar Meghan Markle knows how to make an entrance. Case in point, this blue Jason Wu dress.
Wearing: Jason Wu dress.
September 4, 2018 leaving the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.
Her royal blue frocks and forest green ensembles are fun and all, but this picture proves the Duchess can don monochrome black alongside the best of them.
Wearing: Altuzarra suit.
August 4, 2018 at the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee in Frensham, United Kingdom.
Hey Club Monaco, can you please restock this dress already?
Wearing: Club Monaco Shoanah Dress, Tabitha Simmons heels, Kayu clutch.ation
July 17, 2018 visiting The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London.
A sleeveless trench? We think yes!
Wearing: House of Nonie trench coat.
July 10, 2018 arriving in Dublin, Ireland.
Fact: Meghan Markle has mastered color blocking.
Wearing: Givenchy top, Givenchy Patch Pocket Pencil Skirt.
June 14, 2018 in Chester, England.
Just a casual stroll with the Queen of England, or, err, Grandmum?
Wearing: Givenchy cape dress, Givenchy bag, Givenchy belt.
May 20, 2018 at Windsor Castle.
You can't do a roundup of Meghan Markle looks without including the mother of all gowns — her custom Givenchy wedding dress.
Wearing: Givenchy dress.
