Meghan Markle’s First Job Proves She’s A Real-Life Cinderella

Turns out Meghan Markle and Cinderella have a lot in common. Not only did they both marry princes, but they both also held less than glamorous jobs before becoming royals.
During a stop on her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that before starring on Suits or arriving at Kensington Palace, her first job consisted of none other than garbage duty. But unlike Cinderella, Markle praised the experience and told the students at Macarthur Girls High School it shaped her into the person she is today.
"I remember taking out the trash, all sorts. It give[s] you a good work ethic, right,” the Duchess reportedly said.
In addition to dropping tidbits about her humble beginnings, Markle and Prince Harry also spoke to the teenagers about equality, with the Duchess opening up more about her own childhood. According to New Idea, the teens’ passionate views also caused Markle to become “emotional.”
“You guys all remind me so much of myself when I was growing up,” she reportedly told the high schoolers. “I think being around such empowered young women, it becomes something that you all just grasp onto to understand your world.”
The royal couple, who recently announced they were expecting their first child, was later spotted getting some parenting practice in playing with kids and remote control cars at the Invictus Games, held this year in Sydney, Australia. Founded by Prince Harry in 2014, the games are an international sporting event that supports wounded, injured and ill veterans, as well as active servicemen and women. The games are a special part of the couple’s history together: at last year's celebration, they made their first official appearance together, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Humble, hardworking, fun and into philanthropy? Yeah, sounds like Megan and Harry are going to be great parents.
