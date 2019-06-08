Meghan Markle Just Debuted A Sparkling New Ring With A Deep History

Meghan Markle isn’t even officially back from maternity leave and she already has people talking about her fashion choices. The trendsetting royal debuted a new accessory during her first public appearance since giving birth.
Though still on maternity leave, Meghan Markle made an exception for the Trooping of the Colour, a military parade celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday. It marked her first royal engagement since becoming a mother and, naturally, everyone was eager to see what the new royal would be wearing. Fans quickly spotted the new ring stacked on her left ring finger alongside her engagement and wedding rings.
Encircled in diamonds, speculation abounds that the new accessory is an eternity ring which is traditionally given after the birth of a first child or another major milestone such as a one-year wedding anniversary. Some are speculating that the new ring is to commemorate the birth of her and Prince Harry’s child, Archie. It seems to be a family custom. Prince William gave an eternity band to Kate Middleton after the birth of their first child, Prince George. Megan Flynn, co-founder and co-owner of M.Flynn jewelers in Boston supported this theory saying, "They are usually given as a gift after you're already married to celebrate an occasion, meaning eternal love. The ring was probably given after baby, [signifying the] circle of love and life."
The history of eternity rings, also known as a pavé set band, goes back to the ancient Egyptians. They believed that the bond of marriage was so strong that it would last forever, even after death. The eternity ring represents a continuous circle that can’t be broken. It came back into popularity in the 1960s when jeweller De Beers reintroduced it into popular culture.
Even the placement is a nod to tradition. It was believed by ancient Romans that the veins in the left ring finger ran directly to a person’s heart. By wearing a ring on that finger, it symbolized the things you kept closest to your heart. In Meghan’s case, Prince Harry, her marriage, and her son (cue collective sighs). Science has since disproven this theory, but we’re not talking about science, we’re talking about love.
