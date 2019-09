It's official: We can't get enough of Lady Gaga (not news, but worth a reminder). Not only is she busy advocating for women and promoting one of the year's most buzz-worthy films , but she somehow also found time to get engaged to Hollywood talent agent, Christian Carino . And boy, did he do her right with the ring . A pink oval diamond — which, I might add, is the size of an old-school piece of Dubble Bubble — surrounded by a dozen colorless diamonds. Oh, and according to what Kathryn Money, VP of strategy and merchandising at Brilliant Earth told Page Six , that pink diamond "weighs in at between 11 and 13 carats" and could easily cost "over $1 million." Dare we say more?