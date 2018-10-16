It's official: We can't get enough of Lady Gaga (not news, but worth a reminder). Not only is she busy advocating for women and promoting one of the year's most buzz-worthy films, but she somehow also found time to get engaged to Hollywood talent agent, Christian Carino. And boy, did he do her right with the ring. A pink oval diamond — which, I might add, is the size of an old-school piece of Dubble Bubble — surrounded by a dozen colorless diamonds. Oh, and according to what Kathryn Money, VP of strategy and merchandising at Brilliant Earth told Page Six, that pink diamond "weighs in at between 11 and 13 carats" and could easily cost "over $1 million." Dare we say more?
To honor this generation's Queen of Pop and her big news, we've rounded up the best 12 pink engagement rings on the market. From sapphires to morganite to diamonds, millennial pink is officially making a splash in the wide world of weddings. And since a million dollars is a little more than most of us spend on jewelry (even of the engagement kind), the rings ahead all go for four figures or less. Sure, traditional rings have their perks, but we're ready to take notes from Gaga herself and opt for something way less expected.
