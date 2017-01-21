Negative-Space Eyeliner Is As Cool As It Sounds

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
We first started spotting the negative space trend backstage at Fashion Week almost three years ago. The technique, which involves creating graphic cut-outs in everything from manicures to lip looks, felt like an instant beauty palette cleanser. Three years later, we're still calling upon the trend to jazz up tried-and-true looks. Case in point: this glittery, graphic eye.
Step 1. Using a blue pigment or liquid eyeliner (we love this one) draw a small triangle on the outer corners of your eyes, filling them both in as you go.
Step 2. Starting from the inner corners of your eyes, draw two small, diagonal lines in opposite directions with the same blue liner.
Step 4. Allow your work to dry for a few seconds, then top it off with a few swipes of black mascara.
