Don't Worry, Be Happy: Wes Gordon Sets The Mood At Carolina Herrera

"Get ready for the era of Herrera," the brand wrote on their Instagram ahead of its spring 2019 show . The act of a new designer taking inspiration from its original founder or its archives may not be the freshest approach to breathing new life into a fashion house, but Carolina Herrera isn't a brand that needs reviving anyway. Gordon's first collection, which featured in-your-face silhouettes in bold, confident colors, is meant to remind you of the DNA of the house — vibrant and vivid — not rewrite a new one. For Gordon, it was the tenacity of color-blocking during the muted, minimalist's revival, it was sending models down the runway in clothes they can actually move in — it was the idea that even if you owned just one piece of any of it, your closet would be that much better.