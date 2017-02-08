Have You Noticed This One Thing About Victoria Beckham’s Outfits Lately?

Once known for being the Spice Girl that loved a little Gucci dress, Victoria Beckham has gone from wearing skin-tight minis to helming an empire built on high style. While she's no stranger to fashion risks and embracing the latest trends (in her own way, of course), the ex-Spice Girl and recent OBE recipient has been wearing more color than ever before. Footwear News reports that Beckham's been stepping out in a specific color combination lately. For years, she wore all-black everything or went all-out in elaborate designer wear (that often veered metallic), but now that's she's more often than not wearing pieces from her own line, we're really getting to see that personal style shine. On Monday, Beckham stepped out in turquoise booties and a bright-orange dress embellished with buttons, both are from her eponymous pre-fall 2017 collection. Last month, Beckham attended the Woolmark Prize Show wearing slouchy, mannish pants in a burnt orange hue paired with an oversized boyfriend shirt in a bright blue. Are we sensing a trend here? After the show, she tossed on a duster coat in cream, but we saw that orange-and-blue combo peeking out from under it a mile away. Lest you think Beckham is 100% committed to the blue-and-orange life, she's also been spotted wearing a few of those pieces with other colors, showing that while she may be playing favorites for now, she still knows how to mix it up. She wore that same blue button-up shirt under a bright raspberry sweater dress. She's also paired those V-cut booties with a slew of other wardrobe staples, including an all-black outfit, though it wasn't a little Gucci dress.
