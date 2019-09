Victoria Beckham is a ninja, and you can fight me on that. She's a working mother of four, spent her formative years singing the gospel of Girl Power , conquered L.A., and is now the champion of her own high-fashion label. So, it only seems right that we took a moment to highlight this warrior's magical, fantastical skills and abilities — namely, the fact that she is always watching.Sure, being married to a world famous soccer star has its perks, and Beckham's post-Spice life includes spending a lot of time on the sidelines supporting her husband, David (and sometimes twinning with him ). For us, that of course means a good amount of style moments , but also a handsome batch of paparazzi photos, that prove, like Doctor T. J. Eckleburg , Beckham has her eyes on you. Ahead, we've rounded up every time she was ready to pounce at any moment to protect her young, looked into the depths of a photographer's soul, and said, "Try me." Remember: Hell hath no fury like a Spice Girl scorned.