Are your shelves constructed out of reclaimed plywood and pipe? Is your Ikea-hacked bookcase saddled with tomes you've re-covered in brown paper? It might feel like you've DIY-ed every last nook and cranny of your apartment, but we've got one more frontier for you to tackle: your kitchen.
It's a slightly trickier spot for the DIY-obsessed. Hacking a new oven out of cardboard boxes and a Bic lighter is kind of out of the question. But color-blocking is having a kitchen moment, and the humble cutting board is the unsung, hackable hero of your culinary tools.
Inspired by a luncheon at which the cutting boards were effortlessly upgraded with choice swaths of Ralph Lauren Paint (the board at right is outfitted with a couple coats of Chamois), we decided to round up a few of the most colorful options around, to get your creative juices flowing. Perfect for serving, but still totally practical when finished, this is a trend we can get behind — with knives at the ready.
It's a slightly trickier spot for the DIY-obsessed. Hacking a new oven out of cardboard boxes and a Bic lighter is kind of out of the question. But color-blocking is having a kitchen moment, and the humble cutting board is the unsung, hackable hero of your culinary tools.
Inspired by a luncheon at which the cutting boards were effortlessly upgraded with choice swaths of Ralph Lauren Paint (the board at right is outfitted with a couple coats of Chamois), we decided to round up a few of the most colorful options around, to get your creative juices flowing. Perfect for serving, but still totally practical when finished, this is a trend we can get behind — with knives at the ready.