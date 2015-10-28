Story from Home

Move Over, Mason Jars — THIS Is The Hot New Kitchen Item

Sean Santiago
Photographed by Sean Santiago.
Are your shelves constructed out of reclaimed plywood and pipe? Is your Ikea-hacked bookcase saddled with tomes you've re-covered in brown paper? It might feel like you've DIY-ed every last nook and cranny of your apartment, but we've got one more frontier for you to tackle: your kitchen.

It's a slightly trickier spot for the DIY-obsessed. Hacking a new oven out of cardboard boxes and a Bic lighter is kind of out of the question. But color-blocking is having a kitchen moment, and the humble cutting board is the unsung, hackable hero of your culinary tools.

Inspired by a luncheon at which the cutting boards were effortlessly upgraded with choice swaths of Ralph Lauren Paint (the board at right is outfitted with a couple coats of Chamois), we decided to round up a few of the most colorful options around, to get your creative juices flowing. Perfect for serving, but still totally practical when finished, this is a trend we can get behind — with knives at the ready.

