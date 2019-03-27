Rainbow Nails Are Trending — & Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Fan

Kendall Jenner has been very into her nails as of late. This spring, she's worn conventional solid polish colors — like glossy black and sheer nude — but has also gotten surprisingly funky with her nail art. Last weekend, she opted for a speckled, black-and-white cow-print manicure, and today she's rocking rainbow nails.
Where muted pastels seem seasonally fitting for March and April, the supermodel is branching into the very vibrant, teetering on neon, ROYGBIV color category. With a different colored polish on each nail, the tiny assortment looks like a handful of jelly beans — not unlike Rihanna's birthday manicure last month.
As manicure trends go, you'd be safe to assume that the celeb-approved look is about to be everywhere. Click through the slides ahead to see Jenner's take on the trend, plus our favorite iterations hot off Instagram.