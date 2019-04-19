11 Fresh, Spring-y Manicures That Will Impress Everyone At Easter Brunch

Innocently finger-scrolling through your spring calendar can be a double-edged sword: On the one hand, you're probably pumped for that rapidly approaching Palm Springs bachelorette weekend, until you realize — with sudden dread — that it's Easter weekend and you still haven't found the right outfit for Sunday brunch with the in-laws.
While we can't help you scour your closet for something pastel and weather-appropriate, we can help with planning a manicure that will at least look like you have it all together. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite nail-art designs for spring, loosely inspired by Easter's classic pastel color palette. From cotton candy-colored florals to buttercup-yellow polka dots, scroll through to find the fresh, non-cheesy design you'll want on your fingernails from Easter Sunday straight through to May.