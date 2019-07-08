This Major Summer Nail-Polish Trend Is Up 131% On Pinterest

After you've scheduled a trim and swapped your heavy moisturizer for a lighter gel formula, a manicure is the next logical (not to mention mood-boosting) task to check off your mid-summer to-do list. Whether you're spending next Friday afternoon on a treat-yourself salon service — gels plus nail art — or planning to DIY before you leave town for the beach, the polish color trend of the moment is the same all around: the brighter, the better.
Simply put, vibrant, poppy-red fingernails are just meant to be wrapped around a glass of rosé during rooftop happy hour. We're not the only ones who think so: Everyone on Pinterest clearly agrees, as the site's searches for 'neon nails' have just peaked at an all-time high. So, to help you get to your blissed-out rooftop rosé faster, we've rounded up the best neon nail-polish shades that we're loving right now.
Click through the gallery ahead, where you'll find the exact bright polish to usher in the trendy summer vibes on your fingers and toes.
