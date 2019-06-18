It's funny how the weather changes our color preferences. For nine months out of the year, we're perfectly satisfied with wearing black from head to toe — jet-black ankle boots and dark, raw-hem denim never go out of style. Then, all of a sudden, it's 80 degrees and sunny, so all we want are floral prints and magenta tones in our closet.
Our nail-polish picks also tend take a turn for the brighter once June rolls around, veering towards neons and pastels over grays and nudes. So, ahead, we've rounded up the best bright polishes, according to seasoned nail pros. These shades won't leave you with a streaky finish and will have every bystander at the beach saying, "Wow, that's bright." From cherry red to fluorescent purple, you'll find your new favorite summer mani color in the guide, ahead.
