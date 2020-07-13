7 Bright Nail Polish Shades For This Week’s DIY Mani-Pedi

It's funny how the weather changes our colour preferences. For five months out of the year, we're perfectly satisfied with wearing black from head to toe — jet-black ankle boots and dark, raw-hem denim never go out of style. Then it's 80 degrees and sunny, and all we want are floral prints and magenta tones in our wardrobe.
Our nail polish picks also tend to take a turn for the brighter once July rolls around, — especially during this strange summer of quarantine when we're all in need of a pick-me-up. So, ahead, we've rounded up the best bright polishes, according to seasoned nail pros. These shades won't leave you with a streaky finish and will have every friend commenting, "Wow, that's bright." From orange to fluorescent purple, you'll find your new favourite summer mani colour in the guide, ahead.
