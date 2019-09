Mix-and-match, ombré , simply gradient — whatever you want to call the trend, it's blowing up on Instagram right now . The best part is that anyone with opposable thumbs and five different bottles of polish can pull it off. Tenoverten nail pro Nadine Abramcyk tells us that the key to a cohesive multicolored manicure is to choose your polishes carefully. "I always recommend a range of shades in the same color family," she says. Paint each nail a different color, and you get a shade transition that feels purposefully mismatched.