The Mismatched Nail Trend That's Sweeping Instagram

In middle school, my father would leave Post-It notes in my lunch box with a cliché (and if I was really lucky, a quote) about being myself. Most would encourage me to be a leader, dance to the beat of my own drum, and — remember! — "be yourself; everyone else is already taken." As a 12-year-old, this all made me blush with embarrassment, but at 24, I get it — and embracing your unique perspective goes beyond social awareness. You could apply my father's sage, albeit corny parental advice to beauty trends, too.