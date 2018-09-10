The Mismatched Nail Trend That's Sweeping Instagram

In middle school, my father would leave Post-It notes in my lunch box with a cliché (and if I was really lucky, a quote) about being myself. Most would encourage me to be a leader, dance to the beat of my own drum, and — remember! — "be yourself; everyone else is already taken." As a 12-year-old, this all made me blush with embarrassment, but at 24, I get it — and embracing your unique perspective goes beyond social awareness. You could apply my father's sage, albeit corny parental advice to beauty trends, too.
These days, the lipstick you wear, the haircut you get, and the style in which you wear it are basically an act of rebellion. And while some beauty choices, like Lipslut's F*ck Trump initiative, are more outwardly so than others, the beauty industry knows how to help you stand out while sending a message in all the right ways. If you're looking for a more subtle trend that celebrates individuality while looking surprisingly chic, consider mismatched nails.
We don't know exactly why it's been the social standard to match your nail polish, but that's the way it's been for as long as we can remember. Now, status quo be damned, Instagram is all over mismatched nail polish, whether that's alternating colors on every finger or Technicolor nail art — either way, it's good and perfect for fall. Our favorite inspo looks, ahead.